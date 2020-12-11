Stanford seeks volunteers for at-home, COVID-19 saliva test

Taking a COVID-19 test could be easy as spit if a test by Stanford Medicine pans out. Researchers are seeking volunteers for a study of an at-home, COVID-19 saliva test that could give fast, accurate results.

The test, which could cost as little as $5, involves boiling some water, reading the instructions from a kit and spitting into a funnel, according to an announcement by Stanford Medicine.

The test takes no more than 10 minutes to self-administer and the accuracy rate is similar to clinical nasal-swab tests performed in hospitals. It can detect the presence or absence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in saliva within 30 minutes. The test was invented by Manu Prakash, associate professor of bioengineering, and his group with support from the Stanford Medicine Catalyst Program.

After providing a sample, the color within a provided tube appears yellow if there is a coronavirus infection or pink if there’s not. Prakash estimated the kit retail cost, if the test is approved, would be as low as $5 and perhaps closer to $1. The test is also designed to easily manufacture at large scales, Prakash said in the announcement.

"The world needs rapid-screening kits now, and at a very large scale. If the study is successful, our goal will be to manufacture tens of millions of them per day. We’re already building industrial partnerships to generate that capacity," he said.