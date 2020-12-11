Peninsula Women's Chorus dials into a vintage art form

In these days of everything Zoom, the Peninsula Women's Chorus has found a way to tap into a more nostalgic medium for a unique virtual concert.

The chorus' winter performance, "Singing a Path to Dawn," is built around the framework of a 1940s radio play that relates a tale of loss, rebuilding and hope. The performance will stream Saturday, Dec. 12, 4 p.m., but unlike the radio plays of a bygone era, this will indeed include video as well.

​Interwoven with the radio play's dialog are choral works by a number of contemporary and classical composers​, including the audience favorite "Faith is the bird that feels the light" by Elizabeth Alexander with poetry by Tagore, Arne Mellnäs' "Aglepta," Gustav Holst's "Hymn to the Dawn" and Franz Schubert's "Der Leiermann."

The concert will mark the first performance with the Peninsula Women's Chorus' Fall 2020 interim Artistic Director, Dr. Anne K. Hege. Audiences can meet Hege, the radio play's writers, video director and the Peninsula Women's Chorus singers in a fireside chat following the performance.

​Tickets are $5 (concert only) and $10 (concert and fireside chat). For more information, visit pwchorus.org.