California's daily COVID-19 case average has more than doubled in two weeks

California's average number of new coronavirus cases per day has more than doubled over the last two weeks, one of the state's top health officials said Tuesday.

The state recorded 23,272 cases Tuesday, Dec. 8, and has averaged 23,503 new cases per day over the last seven days, according to state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

The state was recording around 11,000 new cases per day on average two weeks ago, Ghaly said, a reflection of the surge of new cases that has engulfed much of the state.

"It is so ubiquitous, so around our communities that many actions and activities are causing the transmission," Ghaly said.

Test positivity has been on the rise over the last two weeks, according to Ghaly, with the state's seven-day test positivity rate sitting at 10.1% and its 14-day positivity rate at 8.7%.