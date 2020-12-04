First Spare the Air alert of winter season issued for Saturday

Chillier temperatures in the forecast are expected to bring increased smoke from wood burning around the Bay Area, prompting air district officials to issue the winter season's first Spare the Air alert for Saturday.

Burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel, both indoors and outdoors, is banned during air alerts.

A high-pressure system in place over Northern California will act like a lid, trapping smoke at ground level, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

"The Bay Area is expected to experience unhealthy air quality due to weather conditions that trap wood smoke near the ground and allow it to build up," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

In addition, offshore winds may also allow air pollution from the San Joaquin Valley to drift into the Bay Area, air district officials said.