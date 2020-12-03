Gamble Garden's Festival of Trees decks the halls virtually

During this very unusual holiday season, it seems even winter wonderlands have gone virtual. Gamble Garden is offering a chance to take a "stroll" through an online forest of decorated holiday trees. The nonprofit historic home and garden is hosting an online Festival of Trees, featuring an array of holiday trees donated and decorated by creative individuals, groups, and organizations. Visitors can enjoy the arboreal splendor between Dec. 4, noon, and Dec. 5, 6 p.m., when links to images of all the trees will be live.

And for those who'd like to bring some of the holiday spirit home, they're in luck: The decorated trees will be sold in a silent auction with proceeds supporting Gamble Garden. The online silent auction begins Dec. 4, 4 p.m.

For more information, visit gamblegarden.org.