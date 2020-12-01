Santa Clara County issues more than $115K in fines to businesses violating COVID-19 guidelines

Santa Clara County issued more than $115,000 in fines over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to businesses failing to comply with local COVID-19 health guidelines, county officials said.

The county's Business Compliance Unit visited 427 business sites and issued 181 violation notices during the long weekend, amounting to at least $115,000 in fines.

According to the county, that total may increase until the cited businesses rectify the violations.

"As cases and hospitalizations continue to rise to new record levels, we need everyone in the community to do their part to protect the health of the community," said Michael Balliet, the director of the county's Business Compliance Unit.

County officials warned prior to Thanksgiving that the Business Compliance Unit would be stricter about issuing citations and fines during the weekend, typically a busy period of holiday shopping.