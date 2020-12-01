Man takes plea deal in 2018 Mountain View rape case

An Oakland man has pleaded guilty to raping a woman in her car in Mountain View in 2018, during which he strangled her until she blacked out.

Lavel Powell, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of rape by force or duress, agreeing to a three-year prison sentence followed by three years of parole. He must also register as a sex offender. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7.

Police arrested Powell in September 2018 shortly after meeting with the victim in the hospital following the assault. The woman said she had driven to Mountain View to meet with Powell, whom she knew from work, after he called her at 4 a.m. and said he needed emotional support. The victim said she did not have a close relationship with Powell.

After driving a short distance to Greenview Drive, the victim said Powell made unwelcome advances before squeezing her neck so tightly that she could not breathe. She recalled feeling light-headed and blacking out, and said Powell was on top of her when she regained consciousness. She was able to push him out of the vehicle and drive away.

Officers visiting her at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center noted signs that she had been strangled, including red eyes, a raspy voice and red marks on her neck, as well as multiple tears in her shirt.