SF 49ers' home games moving to Arizona after Santa Clara County bans contact sports amid coronavirus surge

The San Francisco 49ers will play their next two games in Arizona following the new Santa Clara County COVID-19 health order that bans the team from using its home stadium for about a month starting Monday, Nov. 30.

Through a deal with the National Football League and the Arizona Cardinals, the 49ers will host their home games against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 7 and Washington Football Team on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games," 49ers officials said in a statement.

The county introduced the new guidelines on Saturday following a record-breaking 760 new cases in a 24-hour period. The county banned contact sports until at least Dec. 21, leaving the 49ers without access to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said he was blindsided by the new order and was "extremely disappointed," upon learning the news before boarding a plane with the team to Los Angeles on Saturday.