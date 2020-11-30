Arts organizations join forces for Giving Tuesday

While the Tuesday after Thanksgiving -- known as Giving Tuesday -- often means an influx of email requests from individual organizations seeking donations, this year, 18 local performing-arts groups are joining forces in order to show solidarity and support for the hard-hit arts industry. The collaboration was organized by the San Jose based City Lights Theater Company.

"We have all seen our stages go dark and stay that way for months. We all share that empty feeling," said Lisa Mallette, executive artistic director of City Lights. "More than that, we often share the same artists. An actor or designer might work for several different companies in one season. We know and support each other."

The money received through this campaign will be used to pay individual artists, many of whom cannot work due to the pandemic, according to a press release from City Lights. The Law-Sun Community Fund will match the first $10,000 raised by the campaign, the release states.

