Record COVID-19 cases prompt new health restrictions

Record-shattering numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Santa Clara County have prompted worried health leaders to issue new directives, the county health department announced on Saturday, Nov. 28. As the deadly virus continues to run rampant, nearby San Mateo County officials also announced their county has slipped into the state's more restrictive "purple tier" and a nighttime curfew.
State health officials had already put Santa Clara County back into the purple tier effective Nov. 17 to try to curb rapidly escalating virus, but county health leaders are now taking further restrictive steps since the number of cases have continued to skyrocket.
As of Nov. 28, Santa Clara County had 760 new cases of COVID-19 and 239 COVID-related hospitalizations, 71 of which are in the intensive-care unit, county officials said in a press release. These numbers set new records for the highest single-day counts since the outset of the pandemic. To reduce the likelihood of a surge in hospitalizations that would exceed the capacity of hospitals within the county, Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody announced new mandatory directives that accompany her prior Risk Reduction Order.
The changes include a maximum 10% capacity indoors in many stores and facilities, prohibiting contact sports, and reducing the size of outdoor gatherings. The county is also issuing a mandatory directive on travel, which strongly discourages leisure and nonessential travel, and requires anyone entering the county to quarantine for 14 days after returning from the travel of more than 150 miles. The new mandatory directives begin Monday, Nov. 30 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until at least Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. unless they are extended.
"I am gravely concerned by the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Cody said in a public statement. "The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in our county has doubled in just the past couple of weeks, and we are at risk of exceeding our hospital capacity very soon if current trends continue. During this critical time of surging COVID-19 transmission in our community, I urge every resident to exercise caution and to the greatest extent possible, minimize contact with anyone outside of your immediate household."
The new orders include:
• Capacity limits for indoor facilities: Stores and other facilities open to the public will be limited to 10% capacity indoors. Grocery stores, drug stores, and pharmacies will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity indoors to ensure adequate access to food and medicine.
• All facilities open to the public must establish a "metering system" to ensure the capacity limits, such as by posting an employee at the facility entrance to track the number of people entering and exiting.
• Outdoor gatherings: Gatherings continue to be allowed only outdoors, with a maximum of 100 people. The state limits such gatherings, however, to First Amendment protected activities, such as religious services or protests.
• Professional, collegiate, and youth sports: All recreational activities involving physical contact or close proximity to people outside one's household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited. People can continue to engage in outdoor athletics and recreation where social distancing can be maintained at all times.
• Cardrooms: Cardrooms are temporarily closed.
• Hotels and other lodging facilities: Hotels and other lodging facilities will be open only for essential travel and for use to aid isolation or quarantine.
• Quarantine post-travel: Leisure and nonessential travel are strongly discouraged, and a new mandatory directive on travel will require people to quarantine for 14 days upon return to the county after travel of more than 150 miles. Healthcare workers traveling into the county to provide care or patients traveling into the county to obtain treatment are exempted from this requirement.
San Mateo County has also moved back into the state's "purple tier" on Saturday after previously maintaining in the less-restrictive "red tier" since late September. A statement issued by the San Mateo County Emergency Operations Center announced the new designation and a nighttime curfew, both to begin on Nov. 30.
All retail, including shopping malls, are restricted to 25% of capacity and indoor restaurant dining is prohibited. A full list of what's regulated can be found here.
The county is also under a curfew order that begins at 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. San Mateo County has seen an 85% spike in COVID-19 cases between October and November, according to county health data.
"This is not unexpected considering the virus is surging across the state," Supervisor David Canepa said in a separate statement. "That being said, we have doubled the rate we are testing and are now second in the state behind only San Francisco in the rate that we do test. We are well positioned to handle the surge considering the hospital capacity we have and resources needed to battle COVID. As the holidays approach, we must double down on the core behaviors of frequent hand washing, socially distancing, avoiding crowds and most importantly wearing our damn masks. It's on us to take the personal responsibility to protect our families, friends and neighbors from this very deadly disease."
Find comprehensive coverage on the Midpeninsula's response to the new coronavirus by Palo Alto Online, the Mountain View Voice and the Almanac here.
Is this the last restrictions order?
IDK.
But to see the only one orange county, six red counties, and the rest in purple is simply quite distressing and depressing. I HATE IT!
all counties are getting worse. I really hope we do have a vaccine coming that is PROVEN effective and safe because the FDA is going to have the Doctors and Nurses take the first doses. And if it turns out as little as 10% of them have serious side effects, or wind up not being protected, boy are we in a world of hurt.
In fact these advertised as being effecting only 9 out of 10 times by their own disclosure.
If we lose 10% of out Medical Staff, the disease will not be able to be treated anymore, it will burn out of control.
We will need multiple vaccines to be used at the same time on a single person to increase the protection factor. The COMBINATION of the vaccines could become disastrous as well.
Right now our only proven safe process is to continue our reduced interactions, which means we are going to continue to have either closed or greatly reduced mandated business.
We cannot gamble here, we need a "SURE THING".
A vaccine being 90% effective does not mean that 10% die. It means that now only 10% are susceptible.
Please don't spread such disinformation. That is very irresponsible.
What I find interesting is the lack of data showing people who have the flu. We have roughly 40,000 deaths a year related to the flu. It does not seem, being 5 weeks into the flu season, that no data is being reported from people who have the flu. Or are people with the flu just being lumped into the C-19 statistics.
In response to ConsiderReality you said:
“A vaccine being 90% effective does not mean that 10% die. It means that now only 10% are susceptible.”
That is EXACLTY what I said, I wrote:
“all counties are getting worse. I really hope we do have a vaccine coming that is PROVEN effective and safe because the FDA is going to have the Doctors and Nurses take the first doses. And if it turns out as little as 10% of them have serious side effects, OR WIND UP NOT BEING PROTECTED, boy are we in a world of hurt.”
I ddin’t say 10% are going to DIE. I said:
“If we lose 10% of out Medical Staff, the disease will not be able to be treated anymore, it will burn out of control.”
I was talking about that the Medical Staff shortage of 10% due to infection or side effects would leave us CRITICALLY short of Medical Care Providers. NOT DEATHS. When you said:
“Please don't spread such disinformation. That is very irresponsible.”
I didn’t, what is irresponsible is people trying to change the words I wrote to make a false narrative. It is getting VERY annoying to have it occur all the time.
Who is not dealing with REALITY here?
ConsiderReality- welcome to the club.
Currently 100% are susceptible to Covid. With the vaccine 10% would be susceptible.
Why are you trying to frighten people into not taking the vaccine? That seems like a very irresponsible position.
If this isn't the case, please just simply say, "I think everyone should get the vaccine". That's all you need do to show you aren't trying to cause harm here.
In response to Mark you wrote:
“What I find interesting is the lack of data showing people who have the flu. We have roughly 40,000 deaths a year related to the flu.”
I agree, it could be because as you said it averages 40,000 per year, which means that number of deaths average per month is 3,333. The fact that we have that many deaths in just 3 days seems to be a BIT more important. You wrote:
“It does not seem, being 5 weeks into the flu season, that no data is being reported from people who have the flu.”
Again I agree. There does seem to be a CDC website dedicated to this information and it is seen here (Web Link). The statistics for the period of September 27 to today are 122,615 tested specimens, 319 positive results or (0.3%). Influenza type A accounts for 161 or 50.5% of the cases and influenza type be are 158 or 49.5%. It appears that in 2019 to 2020 there were 195 recognized Flu deaths, and so far no reported deaths the five week period, the latest fatalities were reported week 20 of 2020.
I believe this establishes that both the Flu and COVID are being monitored at this time, and they are NOT being comingled as far as reported cases and deaths. You can rule out what you wrote here:
“Or are people with the flu just being lumped into the C-19 statistics.”
Consider reality- you should check out some of SG other comments about the vaccine, he attacks the FDA. Claims that HE wants proof that the vaccine works in the form of peer reviewed publications. He does not understand how vaccine approval,works. He claims that doctors and nurses will be guinea pigs since they will get the vaccine first. He fails to understand the 3 phases of vaccine testing in which study volunteers are the Guiana pigs.
Sounds like an anti-Vaxxer to me
In response to ConsiderReality you wrote:
“Currently 100% are susceptible to Covid. With the vaccine 10% would be susceptible.”
What PEER REVIEWED research do you have to PROVE that statistic? I am only representing the SCIENCE is not proving your opinion YET. That’s all you wrote:
“Why are you trying to frighten people into not taking the vaccine? That seems like a very irresponsible position.”
I am not frightening anyone, just reporting the SCIENTIFIC facts here. Please stop ASSUMING theat the Vaccines we are discussing even work? The statistics reported are in the numbers less than 400 cases which is not a significant sample size given we are discussing the possibility of administering the vaccine to 300 Million plus people. I am only being a person reporting the REALITY based on scientific FACTS which right now we have NOT ENOUGH of them. You wrote:
“If this isn't the case, please just simply say, "I think everyone should get the vaccine". That's all you need do to show you aren't trying to cause harm here.”
You are saying the ONLY way I can claim I am not trying to do any harm is promote a vaccine? WRONG , promotion of prevention and control of infection is preferred over treatment under the modern Hippocratic oath which clearly states:
“A Modern Version of the Hippocratic Oath
I WILL PREVENT DISEASE WHENEVER I CAN, FOR PREVENTION IS PREFERABLE TO CURE.”( Web Link)
Prevention not only keeps you from dying, but also from the impairment of recovery which is proving to be severe. Please tell me, would you rather gamble and lose or take the “sure bet”. Prevention is 100% effective versus a 90% effective claim of the vaccine.
The FDA will be meeting next week to discuss the Pfizer vaccine. They will go over the data that Pfizer has compiled regarding their vaccine. They will make a decision wether the vaccine will be approved for public use. They mask ask fo additional studies. However the process does not require “ peer reviewed research” be published.
I guess SG is like Donald trump- he believes if you say something enough times , it will become true,
Prevention isn't 100%. Without the vaccine, we will all eventually get Covid, or, at least we'll end up in herd immunity.
If you continue being anti-vaccine here, you will need to be reported.
In response to Victor Bishop you wrote:
“The FDA will be meeting next week to discuss the Pfizer vaccine.”
Yes they will, but their discussion will be focused on WHO gets the vaccines, PLURAL first, not the safety or effectiveness. That meeting is scheduled to start December 10th. You should have known that? You wrote:
“They will go over the data that Pfizer has compiled regarding their vaccine. They will make a decision wether the vaccine will be approved for public use.”
That is completely true, BUT that means NO ONE has determined the effectiveness or safety of the VACCINES yet. Isn’t that the SCIENTIIFC facts? You wrote:
“They MAY ask for additional studies. However the process does not require “ peer reviewed research” be published.”
BUT their SCIENTIFIC STANDARDS in reality should be EVEN HIGHER than a PEER REVIEWED test. Correct? They cannot approve a vaccine without at least a 95% reliability of both effectiveness and safety. I rely on there expertise and not yours's because you don’t even identify who you are and what credentials you have in this field. You wrote:
“I guess SG is like Donald trump- he believes if you say something enough times , it will become true,”
I have only asked open ended questions, I am not making any conclusions, so in reality I cannot be wrong or false, any answer I receive from the FDA and recognized experts will be a good answer, whatever it comes out to be. I really do HOPE it will be a path back to normal.
In response to ConsiderReality you wrote:
“Prevention isn't 100%.”
If you have prevented infection, it can only be 100%, because if you FAILED to prevent then it is NOT PREVENTION. You really don’t claim that prevention fails? You wrote:
“Without the vaccine, we will all eventually get Covid, or, at least we'll end up in herd immunity.”
AGAIN, FALSE LOGIC, if you prevent infection it is 100% if you FAIL at prevention it is 100% FAILURE. If prevention is achieved no one gets COVID, unless people SABOTAGE THE PREVENTION like they have done all during this process. A Vaccine nor Herd Immunity is necessary upon successful PREVENTION.
And I am not an anti vaccine person. I always get my flu shots, pneumonia, my measles and tetanus boosts. I have been vaccinated against Hep B. And as soon as this one gets approved and as soon as I can I want it in my arm ASAP.
More false information from SG.
He states:
"Yes they will, but their discussion will be focused on WHO gets the vaccines, PLURAL first, not the safety or effectiveness. That meeting is scheduled to start December 10th. You should have known that? "
The FDA will meet on the 10th to discuss approval of the Pfizer vaccine, as I originally stated. The CDC will meet this tuesday to discuss who will get the vaccine after authorization.
See links below
“ The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on Dec. 10 to discuss the request for emergency use authorization (EUA) of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Inc. in partnership with BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH.”
Web Link
“ Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have called an emergency meeting for Tuesday to vote on who they recommend should be the first to get a coronavirus vaccine once one is authorized.”
Web Link
In response to Victor Bishop you wrote:
“The FDA will meet on the 10th to discuss approval of the Pfizer vaccine, as I originally stated. The CDC will meet this tuesday to discuss who will get the vaccine after authorization.”
WRONG you wrote:
“The FDA will be meeting next week to discuss the Pfizer vaccine. They will go over the data that Pfizer has compiled regarding their vaccine. They will make a decision wether the vaccine will be approved for public use. They mask ask fo additional studies. However the process does not require “ peer reviewed research” be published.”
You simply make up stories don’t you. You are constantly changing your stories. This is what YOU wrote here. Next week they ARE NOT going over data that Pfizer compiled. They will NOT be reviewing whether the vaccine will be approved for public use. They WILL NOT ask for additional studies next week.
In effect you are just affirming my latest post, correct? Except you are trying to rewrite your history again. When will you stop making one statement one second and then trying to “cancel” your history. This is in effect a true “Trumpism” but luckily I have proof of your misleading comments.