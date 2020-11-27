Transit agencies modify services for Thanksgiving weekend

We've rounded up the details local and regional agencies in the Midpeninsula that have adjusted or temporarily changed their schedules on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Transportation

• Caltrain: On Friday, Caltrain will operate on a modified Saturday schedule. For more information, go to caltrain.com/holidayservice.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA buses and light-rail trains will operate on Friday with regular weekday service, with the exception of Route 89, which will run on a modified schedule. Express routes 101, 102, 104 and 168 will not run on Friday. For more information, go to vta.org.

• SamTrans: On Thanksgiving Day, SamTrans will run its regular Sunday service, which is less frequent than the weekday schedule. On Friday, buses will operate on a regular weekday nonschool-day service schedule. For more information, go to samtrans.com.