Santa Clara County officials plead with residents to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings

Santa Clara County officials pleaded with residents Wednesday to avoid social gatherings and traveling for Thanksgiving as new cases of COVID-19 surge in the county and across the state.

The county received reports of 512 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, Nov. 24, a new record for new cases in a single day, according to County Counsel James Williams.

The county also recorded 45 new hospitalizations of coronavirus patients, another record, bumping the county's total number of hospitalizations to 213.

"We're very concerned about what is happening here in our community," Williams said. "We are extremely concerned about what this means for our hospitals' ability to care for not only people with COVID-19, but for other people who need access to care."

Williams and county COVID-19 testing officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said the recent spike in new cases and hospitalizations is more evidence that residents should avoid gathering for holidays like Thanksgiving and traveling to prevent spreading the virus.