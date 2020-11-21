Sheriff's second-in-command indicted in gun-permit scandal

A Santa Clara County grand jury indictment has brought accusations that staff in Sheriff Laurie Smith's inner sanctum have awarded gun permits in exchange for political contributions, the sheriff's office confirmed Friday.

Undersheriff Rick Sung, who is second-in-command to Smith, has been indicted by the grand jury, Sgt. Michael Low confirmed.

"On Nov. 20, 2020, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office was made aware that Undersheriff Rick Sung has been formally indicted by a Grand Jury. Undersheriff Sung has been placed on administrative leave and we continue to cooperate with the District Attorney's Office.

"The Sheriff's Office was also made aware that an additional indictment was issued for Captain James Jensen, who has been on administrative leave since August.

"The Sheriff's Office is committed to maintaining the highest level of public trust and keeping public safety as our highest priority," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement provided by Low.