Sheriff's second-in-command indicted in gun-permit scandal

Santa Clara County Undersheriff Rick Sung accused in permits-for-political contributions case

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Nov 21, 2020, 8:55 am
A Santa Clara County grand jury indictment has brought accusations that staff in Sheriff Laurie Smith's inner sanctum have awarded gun permits in exchange for political contributions, the sheriff's office confirmed Friday.

Undersheriff Rick Sung. Courtesy Santa Clara County Office of the Sheriff.

Undersheriff Rick Sung, who is second-in-command to Smith, has been indicted by the grand jury, Sgt. Michael Low confirmed.

"On Nov. 20, 2020, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office was made aware that Undersheriff Rick Sung has been formally indicted by a Grand Jury. Undersheriff Sung has been placed on administrative leave and we continue to cooperate with the District Attorney's Office.

"The Sheriff's Office was also made aware that an additional indictment was issued for Captain James Jensen, who has been on administrative leave since August.

"The Sheriff's Office is committed to maintaining the highest level of public trust and keeping public safety as our highest priority," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement provided by Low.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen plans to make "an important announcement" on Monday at 10 a.m., according to a media advisory released by his office.

Capt. James Jensen, a past spokesperson in the sheriff's office, was previously indicted in the concealed carry weapon (CCW) license bribery case. Gun permits, known as CCW permits, are not easily obtained. The manager of an executive protection company, AS Solution Inc., allegedly received the gun permits for his executive protection agents in exchange for a $90,000 bribe to Smith's reelection campaign between April 2018 and August 2019. Multiple people, including a local gun parts manufacturer and an attorney, were also indicted.

Smith has not been accused of being part of the scheme.

