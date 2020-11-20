Our guide to Thanksgiving meals on the Peninsula

We all know this Thanksgiving isn't going to feel normal. Many of us are staying home and scaling down instead of spending much-needed time with extended family and friends.

Consider taking the glass-half-full approach this year and seize the opportunity to create the Thanksgiving you've always wanted — no pressure to perform for relatives or politely eat your aunt's mediocre mashed potatoes.

If you want to order dim sum and have three kinds of pie for dessert, you can! (Wait, this sounds great.) Or maybe you only have the mental and physical energy to make a few side dishes and you want to outsource the turkey and dessert.

Look to your local eateries to help, and support them in turn during a time when their dining rooms would usually be packed with holiday gatherings and events.

And if you are attending or hosting a small gathering, find the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for safely doing so at cdc.gov.

Here's our list of Peninsula restaurants and eateries offering takeout meals.

Camper is making eight Thanksgiving sides, including buttermilk cornbread, chestnut and sausage stuffing and garlicky mashed potatoes , that you can order all together or in subsets. Plus, desserts from Tarts de Feybesse (hello, pumpkin Parisian flan), Thanksgiving flowers from NoovoBloom, housemade sourdough bread, wine and other add-ons.

Reheat instructions will be provided. Pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 25, noon to 5 p.m.

To order, go to exploretock.com/camper.

French restaurant Zola is offering a Thanksgiving meal for two ($100): roasted Diestel turkey, herb gravy, cranberry relish, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato-gouda gratin and roasted Brussels sprouts with homemade pancetta.

You can also order dinner rolls ($9 for six), pumpkin pie, apple-pecan crumble ($14 each) or up your game with caviar, served with buckwheat blini and chive and lemon crème fraîche ($100). Pickup will be on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2-6 p.m. When you place your order, type your desired pickup time in the notes and ignore the default pickup time. To order, go to zolatogo.com.

Not a turkey person? Go big with a prime rib feast ($325) from The Sea by Alexander's Steakhouse in Palo Alto and Alexander's Steakhouse in Cupertino.

The to-go meal serves six people and comes with a par-cooked 7-pound prime rib, au jus, creamed horseradish, mashed potatoes, Caesar salad and wine. The meal requires some cooking to temperature at home and is available for pickup or delivery Tuesday-Sunday (you must order by 7:45 p.m. the day before).

The Sea by Alexander's is also offering a 52-ounce Wagyu F1 tomahawk chop with three loaded baked potatoes, mushroom gravy and a bottle of Alexander's Steakhouse cabernet sauvignon ($395). Alexander's Patisserie in Mountain View and Cupertino are also making Thanksgiving pies for pickup or delivery. To order, go to alexanderssteakhouse.com/thanksgiving.

Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley is making a three-course to-go meal for the holiday, including a butternut squash soup, muscat-glazed turkey breast with sides and pecan pie cobbler for dessert.

To order, go to bit.ly/FSPATurkeytogo or email [email protected] by Nov. 20 for pickup at the hotel on Nov. 26.

Jerk-roasted turkey with jerk pan gravy, candied yams and rice and beans? Coconuts will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but has a range of Caribbean Thanksgiving meals available for takeout ($90 to $190). Preorder by Nov. 20.

To order, go to coconutspaloalto.com/thanksgiving.html.

Head to Vina Enoteca for handmade filled-pastas like agnolotti, ravioli, tortelloni and tortellini this Thanksgiving. While you're at it, pick up some wines, fresh bread and Italian snacks at the restaurant's new Vina Mercato.

To preorder, go to vinaenoteca.com.

You can stock up on Little Sky Bakery's popular breads, rolls and other baked goods at local farmers markets before Thanksgiving (at Menlo Park on Sunday and at the Portola Valley farmers market on Wednesday, Nov. 23, instead of its usual Thursday). On Thanksgiving Day, owner Tian Mayimin will be baking early and offering deliveries from noon to 3 p.m., as well as some specials: cookie and scone samplers and a seasonal special bread (likely polenta pumpkin seed bread or pumpkin seed fougasse).

To order, go to littleskybakery.com/order.

Get your orders in now for butter buns, levain bread, pumpkin cheesecake mousse, spiced apple crumble pie and other holiday baked goods from Manresa Bread. Available for pickup Nov. 24 and 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at any location.

To order, to go pre-ordermanresabread.com.

If you're immunocompromised or want to avoid grocery stores crowded with holiday shoppers, Sigona's in Palo Alto and Redwood City will deliver Thanksgiving produce boxes the weeks of Nov. 16 and 23. Locally baked pies are available as add-ons. Local delivery is free for orders over $75.

To order, go to sigonashome.com/shop/home-delivery-produce-boxes.

Farm Box will be offering its usual local produce boxes for delivery with Thanksgiving add-ons like yams, celery, leeks and Three Babes Bakeshop Pies. Orders close Thursdays at noon.

To order, go to farmbox.409.co.

The two-Michelin-star Baumé will be serving a seven-course prix fixe ($298) or nine-course prix fixe ($398) tasting menu to go, with dishes such as kabocha squash soup and prime ribeye beef with polenta.

To order, go to exploretock.com/baume.

Selby's is closed until next year but still offering a customizable to-go Thanksgiving meal with ready-to-roast turkey, stuffing, scalloped parmesan potatoes, sweet potato rolls and other dishes (from $6 to $254). Selby's sister restaurant, The Village Bakery, is baking pumpkin, Dutch apple, bourbon-pecan and Meyer lemon pies. Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 23, for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

To order, go to eventbrite.com/e/selbys.

Backhaus' pies are sadly already sold out but you can still round out your Thanksgiving table with the San Mateo bakery's excellent breads, from seeded sourdough to whole-wheat pan loaf. (You're going to need great bread to make your leftovers sandwich on, right?) While you're at it, order a few croissants or a pear-dark chocolate scone for the morning-after breakfast. All Thanksgiving orders must be placed before noon on Sunday, Nov. 22. Backhaus will be open for preorder pickups only on Thanksgiving Day, with coffee and espresso drinks but no baked goods available.

To order, go to backhaus-thanksgiving.square.site/s/order.

Lean into the nontraditional that is this year and make fried chicken from Keith's Chicken and Waffles the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving (plus sides like mac and cheese, candied yams and cornbread).

Email orders to [email protected] by Nov. 23 at noon.

Number5Kitchen has the Thanksgiving sides down — stuffing, braised red cabbage, roasted Brussel sprouts and more — plus a black truffle roasted chicken if turkey isn't your thing, kabocha pumpkin tart with chantilly cream and all the fixings for a holiday appetizer plate. (And maybe add on the restaurant's Dungeness crab fried rice, while you're at it?) Pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. Reheat instructions will be provided.

To order, go to number5kitchen.com/thanksgiving.

Italian favorite Pasta Moon will have an extensive Thanksgiving menu available for indoor or outdoor dining on Nov. 26, including hand-carved turkey, Guinness-braised short ribs, lasagna, sausage-spinach-parmesan stuffing and sweet potato casserole ($88 per person; $25 for children under 12 years old).

To make a reservation, go to pastamoon.com.

You can order one of Belcampo's pasture-raised, organic turkeys or, for smaller groups, a seasoned turkey breast, pus prepared sides like Brussels sprouts with bacon and cranberry sauce. Available for pickup or delivery.

To order, go to belcampo.com/pages/san-mateo-hillside.

Gluten-free bakery Misfits Bakehouse will be making pumpkin pies, croutons and several flavors of paleo, keto baklava (including pastrami, black sesame and pecan-walnut) as well as its usual bread and baked goods offerings. Available for local pickup and delivery. Local orders placed by 5 p.m. are available for next day pickup or delivery Monday through Friday. Shipping orders placed by 5 p.m. Tuesday are shipped Monday-Wednesday via UPS second day air (free for orders over $99).

To order, go to misfits.kitchen.

It's a bit of a drive out to The Smokepoint, the new barbecue spot opened this month by Jarad Gallagher, the former executive chef of Chez TJ in Mountain View. But maybe this year you have time to spare or no relatives to pretend to please. If so, The Smokepoint is making smoked turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, yams, cranberry relish, sauteed greens, salad and berry cobbler ($45 per person) for pickup. Email [email protected] to place an order.

Is dessert the most important part of Thanksgiving? Maybe. Here are a few recommendations for local pies and sweets.

Dianda's Bakery, San Mateo: Dianda's Italian baked goods are to die for. Do get the famous almond torte, which is so subtly sweet and light that it's socially acceptable to have it for breakfast as well as dessert.

Shampa's Pies, Pacifica: Owner Haruwn Wesley's pies are worth driving to the coast for. Go traditional with sweet potato or pecan pie or a sampler pack of five mini pies to try them all.

Palo Alto Creamery, Palo Alto: If you can walk past the Creamery's enormous apple pies in the baking case and not leave with one, I applaud you. Other flavors include pumpkin, cherry crumb, blueberry, chocolate cream, key lime and chocolate pecan. They make it easy to go a la mode (as you should): ice cream can be ordered by the pint ($8) or quart ($12).

Mademoiselle Colette, Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Redwood City: The French patisserie is offering traditional Thanksgiving pies, but why not treat yourself with an entremet chocolat or mille feuille? It's been a hard year. You deserve it.

Duarte's Tavern, Pescadero: Make a pie pilgrimage to Duarte's for some olallieberry or pumpkin pie. Call 650-879-0464 to order.