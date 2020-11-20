Fentanyl deaths rising steeply, county officials say

Fentanyl deaths in Santa Clara County have nearly doubled this year compared to 2019, the county medical examiner-coroner's office said Friday.

The medical examiner has confirmed 53 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020, up from the 29 such deaths the office confirmed last year. County officials also expect additional fentanyl-related deaths before the year ends.

According to Medical Examiner-Coroner Dr. Michelle Jordan, fentanyl overdoses have been confirmed in residents as young as 16 and as old as 60 years old.

"The high number of fentanyl deaths this year is extremely troubling and worrisome, especially as we see it happening to both teenagers and adults, particularly young adults," Jordan said.

Fentanyl is a highly addictive opioid and can be up to 100 times more potent than morphine. It's often found in fake pills or mixed with other drugs.