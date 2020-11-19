If he were alive today, Ludwig van Beethoven would be turning 250 next month. But truly age is just a number, as the saying goes, because the German composer created works 200-and-some years ago that continue to have a timeless appeal. He remains a rock-star in the world of classical music.

[email protected] is celebrating the bi-sesquicentennial of Beethoven's birth with a virtual concert on Sunday, Nov. 22, 5 p.m., with [email protected]'s co-directors cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han, joined by violinist Arnaud Sussmann. The concert will feature Beethoven's “Kreutzer” Sonata from his “heroic” period, and his first published work, Piano Trio in E-flat major.

The performance is presented as part of [email protected]'s monthly Explorers' series, which runs through next spring. Tickets are $25 or $100 subscription for the series' five concerts. For more information visit musicatmenlo.org.