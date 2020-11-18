Santa Clara County Supervisors support building a new mental health facility over a new jail

Supervisor Dave Cortese, who authored the initiative, argued that there is no longer "a need for Main Jail South," because most of the inmates in Santa Clara County are not high-risk.

Supervisors noted that with jail populations down by one-third to about 2,000 inmates in the county, it was the perfect time to reimagine how the county deals with crime and rehabilitation.

In October, the board voted to halt reconstruction plans on the now-demolished Main Jail South and instead replace jail cells by focusing on mental health needs of residents.

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors reinforced its commitment to build a new mental health facility instead of a new jail, but the path will not be easy.

Wasserman suggested that the county change Elmwood Correctional Facility -- which is not up to ADA standards -- from a men's jail to a mental health facility and move forward with building the new Main Jail South to fulfill both needs.

"We need a new mental health facility and we need a new jail," Supervisor Mike Wasserman said. "We have the (Americans with Disabilities Act) issues that are enormous, we have the consent decree and we have a federal order to construct a new jail ... so let's move forward with the jail."

But even if it awarded a bid and found the perfect design for the proposed mental health facility, the county is legally required to build a new jail. The requirement comes after two 2018 lawsuits that alleged a lack of mental health and medical services and callous conditions in county jails.

So instead, the board agreed to work with bidders to reinvent the wheel and come up with a new "outcome-oriented design to ensure no [jail re-entry," Board President Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.

But changing the nearly decade-long plan of rebuilding a jail to now constructing a mental health facility becomes complicated and potentially costly because there are already bids in place -- and if the county were to let those bids expire, the mental health facility could take an additional four years to just start construction, Smith warned.

The board also asked staff to come back with a report outlining how many inmates need mental health services, medication and housing, and a forecast of future inmate populations that require housing in a traditional jail -- reports that were requested in October but failed to materialize as supervisors expected.

However, the board directed county counsel to try to reach an agreement with the 2018 lawsuit lawyers so that the county could fulfill its legal obligations without constructing a new jail.

Santa Clara County Supervisors support building a new mental health facility over a new jail