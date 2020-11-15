Santa Clara County offering free flu test with COVID-19 testing

Feeling sick, but not sure if it's the flu or COVID-19? Some sites in Santa Clara County, including in Mountain View, that offer a free COVID-19 test are also providing a free flu test, county officials said Nov. 14.

COVID-19 testing at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and rotating sites in area cities will offer the two tests for people with symptoms.

People with symptoms can also get the two tests at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center clinics. The two tests are not available at the county pop-up sites at Emmanuel Baptist Church in San Jose and the South County Annex in Gilroy because those sites are for people without symptoms.

People have about an equal chance of having the flu or COVID-19 if they have symptoms common to both viruses, said Jennifer Tong, the county's hospital surge branch director.

"Potentially they could even be infected with both, and it's vital that they know what they have so that they can follow the correct isolation requirements," Tong said in a statement.