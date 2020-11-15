News

Santa Clara County offering free flu test with COVID-19 testing

Sites including Mountain View and Palo Alto to start offering free testing by appointment

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 15, 2020, 10:04 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Feeling sick, but not sure if it's the flu or COVID-19? Some sites in Santa Clara County, including in Mountain View, that offer a free COVID-19 test are also providing a free flu test, county officials said Nov. 14.

Supplies at a COVID-19 testing site in the Center for Performing Arts in Mountain View on Sept. 15. Santa Clara County is now offering free flu tests along with its free coronavirus testing. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

COVID-19 testing at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and rotating sites in area cities will offer the two tests for people with symptoms.

People with symptoms can also get the two tests at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center clinics. The two tests are not available at the county pop-up sites at Emmanuel Baptist Church in San Jose and the South County Annex in Gilroy because those sites are for people without symptoms.

People have about an equal chance of having the flu or COVID-19 if they have symptoms common to both viruses, said Jennifer Tong, the county's hospital surge branch director.

"Potentially they could even be infected with both, and it's vital that they know what they have so that they can follow the correct isolation requirements," Tong said in a statement.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

"It's also important for health officials to know the number of people in the community who are positive for either one, whether or not they are showing symptoms," Tong added. "Studies have found that asymptomatic people can also carry the flu."

Appointment-based testing that includes both tests will be available in Mountain View, Milpitas, Cupertino, Campbell and Palo Alto. Appointments can be made at www.sccfreetest.org and up to seven days before the day of the test.

Appointments for the fairgrounds location can be made up to five days ahead of time.

Information at sccfreetest.org is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese and Tagalog.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

— Bay City News Service

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Santa Clara County offering free flu test with COVID-19 testing

Sites including Mountain View and Palo Alto to start offering free testing by appointment

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 15, 2020, 10:04 pm

Feeling sick, but not sure if it's the flu or COVID-19? Some sites in Santa Clara County, including in Mountain View, that offer a free COVID-19 test are also providing a free flu test, county officials said Nov. 14.

COVID-19 testing at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and rotating sites in area cities will offer the two tests for people with symptoms.

People with symptoms can also get the two tests at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center clinics. The two tests are not available at the county pop-up sites at Emmanuel Baptist Church in San Jose and the South County Annex in Gilroy because those sites are for people without symptoms.

People have about an equal chance of having the flu or COVID-19 if they have symptoms common to both viruses, said Jennifer Tong, the county's hospital surge branch director.

"Potentially they could even be infected with both, and it's vital that they know what they have so that they can follow the correct isolation requirements," Tong said in a statement.

"It's also important for health officials to know the number of people in the community who are positive for either one, whether or not they are showing symptoms," Tong added. "Studies have found that asymptomatic people can also carry the flu."

Appointment-based testing that includes both tests will be available in Mountain View, Milpitas, Cupertino, Campbell and Palo Alto. Appointments can be made at www.sccfreetest.org and up to seven days before the day of the test.

Appointments for the fairgrounds location can be made up to five days ahead of time.

Information at sccfreetest.org is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese and Tagalog.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.