California joins Oregon, Washington asking people to limit travel, self-quarantine over spiking COVID-19 cases

In response to recent spikes in COVID-19 cases around the country, California joined two other western states Friday asking people to limit travel and abide by voluntary self-quarantine guidelines for the foreseeable future.

In a joint announcement, Gov. Gavin Newsom and his counterparts in Oregon and Washington issued "travel advisories" urging people traveling to their states or returning home from out of state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians," Newsom said. "Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives."

During self-quarantine, people are asked to limit interactions to members of their immediate household.

The request does not apply to people traveling across state lines for essential work, which the announcement defines as "work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security."