Light rain forecast for Bay Area on Friday

Light rain is in the forecast for the Bay Area starting Friday morning as a seasonably cool pattern persists, National Weather Service officials said Nov. 12.

Rain will start first over the North Bay late Friday morning or early afternoon before moving from north to south throughout the Bay Area in the afternoon and evening, weather officials said.

Accumulations will be light. The highest amounts are forecast for the immediate coastline and in the higher elevations of the North Bay mountains.

Rain will dissipate regionwide by Saturday and temperatures will gradually rise into early next week, according to weather officials.

Rain may return by midweek, but a great deal of uncertainty exists around that prediction, forecasters said.