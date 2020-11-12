How are humans 'Nature's Best Hope'?

The Santa Clara Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society hosts a virtual talk by University of Delaware Professor Doug Tallamy on how humans can help foster biodiversity and healthy ecosystems. Tallamy is a professor in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology and the author of books including "Bringing Nature Home: How Native Plants Sustain Wildlife in Our Gardens," "The Living Landscape" and "Nature's Best Hope."

The free event starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. Go to meetup.com.