TheatreWorks and Stanford join forces for festival

Three new plays about about feminism, ethnicity, and religion will be performed as virtual readings Nov. 15-17 in a festival titled New Works Next Generation: a partnership between TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Stanford University's Department of Theater and Performance Studies (TAPS) and Stanford's Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity (with help from Stanford’s Haas Center for Public Service).

"Man of God," written by Anna Meonch and directed by Marina J. Bergenstock, runs Sunday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. and is about a Korean Christian girls' youth group whose members discovery their pastor has secretly put a camera in their bathroom while on a mission trip to Bangkok.

"Zac and Siah Or, Jesus in a Body Bag," written and directed by TheatreWorks' Jeffrey Lo, is about two little-known friends of Jesus who strive to keep their buddy's legacy alive after he's crucified, runs Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

"Baby Camp," written by Nandita Shenoy and directed by Suhaila Meera, is about four progressive women at an empowerment retreat that takes a surprising turn. It runs Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m.

The festival is a branch of TheatreWorks' ongoing New Works Initiative. Each performance will be offered via Zoom, followed by a Q&A with the artists. Access is free but limited. Registration is available at TheatreWorks.org.