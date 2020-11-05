Racist vandalism discovered at Huff Elementary School

This was not an isolated incident. Over the past month, four such incidents of vandalism have occurred on school campuses, Rudolph said, and Graham Middle School had also been spray painted with hateful and vulgar tagging.

Rudolph said the words were accompanied by images of a "white supremacist frog icon," likely referring to Pepe the Frog, and a crude picture portraying African Americans. The graffiti has since been removed and the school mural repaired.

In a letter to the community Tuesday, Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said school staff became aware of the racial epithets spray painted onto a portable building on Sunday morning, and that the words "I hate n-----s" had been scrawled over a school mural.

Mountain View Whisman School District officials say they intend to work with officers to track down whoever is responsible, calling the act "deplorable," illegal and a violation of social mores in Mountain View.

Police officials are not aware of a vandalism incident involving derogatory or racist graffiti at Graham Middle School, but noted one recent case in which minors were found with alcohol, vape pens and cannabis on the roof of one of the school's facilities, Nelson said.

"We are disheartened to see someone in our community sink to this level," Nelson said. "We stand by Superintendent Rudolph's message."

"Less than 72 hours after sending a message to affirm to the community that regardless of who wins the election we will continue to move forward, someone smeared libelous comments towards Vice President Biden on our school buildings," Rudolph said.

Just last week, district officials had convened a community meeting to talk about race and policing, drawing nearly 100 attendees over Zoom. Rudolph said there was a resounding commitment to improving relations between police and communities of color, regardless of the outcome of the election.

Rudolph said the recent racist acts of vandalism have not discouraged his faith in the residents of Mountain View, and that he believes this can be an opportunity to talk with children about inclusiveness and work to reduce hatred in the community.

The committee's strategy includes forums intended to create an open dialogue about race and ways to create a more safe, welcoming community for all, as well as a clear "action plan" for improving racial justice and equity.

Race relations in the city have been a focus for Mountain View since June, when local protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers boiled over into demands for police reform . The City Council has since created a committee on race, equity and inclusion which -- though focused primarily on police reform -- is also grappling with larger race issues affecting residents.

"It is comments like these, the false equivalency that is leveled, the use of code words, the public incidents that have been previously documented, coupled with what took place this weekend at our school that shows that Mountain View still has room for improvement," Rudolph said.

The racist vandalism, Rudolph said in the letter, is just the latest reminder that Mountain View -- despite taking efforts to embrace diversity -- still has work to do in fighting discrimination, bigotry and racism, however overt or veiled it is. He pointed out that, as a black man, he is tired of his appointment as a school superintendent being an "unprecedented move" that should be both a surprise and a singular focus.

"To those who have acted out in a vitriolic manner, your actions will not dissuade my belief in our great city," Rudolph said. "Instead, you have helped the citizens of our community to see that Mountain View is not immune to this type of hatred. Your behavior helps us to band together to stamp out racism"

Racist vandalism discovered at Huff Elementary School

Other vandalism incidents reported at Mountain View Whisman schools in the past month