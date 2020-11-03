Santa Clara County's early vote turnout breaks records

About 71% of the total ballots received in the 2016 election have already been cast countywide. The high number of early voters can be attributed to people being more civically engaged following Trump's presidency and the rise of issues of racial and ethnic equality, Massaro said.

"What we're seeing are early unprecedented voting rates," said Rachel Massaro, director of the Silicon Valley Institute for Regional Studies at Joint Venture Silicon Valley.

As of Oct. 31, 540,000 ballots were received by the Registrar of Voters, more than double the number from 2016.

According to data from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters (ROV), 53% of eligible registered voters countywide voted early, surpassing those in the state (41.9% ) and nation (35.5%). On Oct. 31, nearly 5,000 voters turned out during the first three hours of in-person voting.

More than half of the registered voters in Santa Clara County have already cast a ballot, shattering records and surpassing national and statewide early voter turnout rates.

"We haven't seen a jump like that between two presidential elections ever," she said.

A record high of more than one million people registered to vote in Santa Clara County this year, which is 83% of the total 1,204,687 eligible voters countywide according to the ROV.

"In this election, there's so much more on the ballot than just the candidates, like racial and ethnic equality issues," Massaro told San Jose Spotlight. "People want to make sure their voices are heard."

Trevena said since women had their voices suppressed for years, they are suppressing themselves if they don't take the opportunity to vote.

Chavez was joined by a steady stream of voters, including April Trevena who said she felt it was her civic duty to make her voice heard. Without any lines, Trevena and her husband, James, walked right in and voted after being checked in electronically through a closed circuit iPad.

"You can go to any vote center in the county and they'll have a ballot customized for you if you don't have your ballot," said Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez, who kicked off the opening at Levi's Stadium Oct. 31. "At the same time, you can register and vote. It couldn't be any easier."

Every registered voter in Santa Clara County received a ballot in the mail and in-person voting was allowed at any vote center countywide to comply with the Voter's Choice Act. The county opened 100 vote centers Oct. 31 for in-person voting, including Levi's Stadium which will be a vote center for the first time.

"This year is very different because of COVID-19," Aralar said. "We hope people will get their ballots in early."

Nationwide, voters have already returned 73 million ballots, which is 31% of the eligible voting population. About 650,000 Silicon Valley voters have returned their ballots, which represents 2/3 of the ballots cast in 2016.

The states with the greatest number of early voter turnouts include California, Florida and Texas. In Texas, about 8 million people have already voted, Massaro said, which represents 80% of the total 2016 ballots.

"Some voters will want to vote in-person due to fear," she said, "because of all the talk out there trying to scare people out of voting by mail without any substantial evidence of vote-by-mail fraud."

Massaro said those who have traditionally cast their ballots in person will do so this year despite the pandemic. She said this, as well as peoples' distrust of mailing in ballots could increase the number of in-person voters.

"Women went out and fought for our right to vote," Trevena said. "If you don't vote, you're nullifying their marches, commitment and sacrifices. They sacrificed a lot for us to have this right to vote, and the freedoms we have."

Santa Clara County's early vote turnout breaks records