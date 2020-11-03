New state laws force Mountain View to loosen rules on in-law units

Mountain View also struck down its prohibition on ADUs on multifamily properties. State law now mandates that property owners be allowed to construct up to two detached units on any site, and to repurpose existing interior space to create up to 25% additional housing units.

Even the visual appearance requirements have been relaxed. City staff had previously recommended a requirement that ADUs be built with the same architectural style and similar materials as the primary residents, but that too was struck from the ordinance.

At its Oct. 27 meeting, City Council members voted unanimously to part ways with numerous provisions of Mountain View's old ADU ordinance that were outdated as of the beginning of this year. ADUs could previously cover only 30% of a rear year of a single-family home; now there are no limits. And instead of a 10-foot buffer between the ADU and both the primary structure and the rear of the property, the city can only require a 4-foot setback.

ADUs are seen as a cheap and relatively easy way to create more housing by allowing property owners to build additional units, including in the backyards of single-family homes. State lawmakers, eager to deliver on that potential, pushed forward six new bills last year aimed at cutting down the regulatory hurdles that cities can put on ADUs.

The Mountain View City Council took a cleaver to its regulations on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) last week, responding to a raft of new state laws that invalidated key parts of the city's restrictions on newly constructed in-law units.

The statewide laws that spurred the city's changes to the ADU ordinance were part of a comprehensive package of housing legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year, many of which took effect at the beginning of 2020. The package included a statewide rent cap, eviction protections and a powerful bill to prevent displacement.

A 2018 Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury report found that ADUs have become a "major component" of affordable housing efforts in several small suburban cities including Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Saratoga, and Los Gatos -- in part because of the mostly large-lot single-family homes. But in Mountain View, ADUs are neither plentiful nor affordable. None of the city's ADUs have been deed-restricted for lower-income residents, and city staff say they appear to be rented out at market rate.

Housing advocates for years have advocated for streamlined approval of ADUs, particularly in suburban Bay Area cities dominated by single-family homes with backyards. The Casa Compact , an aggressive regional roadmap for boosting housing growth, called for automatic approval of ADUs and so-called Junior Accessory Dwelling Units, which are self-contained housing units within the walls of an existing single-family home.

By comparison, the neighboring city of Palo Alto -- despite its modest rate of housing growth -- is running circles around Mountain View. When Palo Alto made a similar move in reducing regulations on ADUs in May 2017, it started receiving four permit applications for ADUs per month. Recent data shows the city received 82 permit requests in 2017 and 2018.

Despite early fanfare about ADUs as a solution to the housing crisis and a means to generate thousands of new units , participation has been modest. Between 2013 and 2016, Mountain View was averaging just one ADU per year, prompting city officials to reduce development standards and lower fees to encourage more homeowners. Since 2017, the city has averaged about five units per year, comprising only a tiny fraction of the city's housing growth.

New state laws force Mountain View to loosen rules on in-law units

The city has seen few applications for new accessory dwelling units