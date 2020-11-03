Miller, Somersille and Zoglin pull ahead in El Camino Healthcare District race

Though the preliminary count is guaranteed to update throughout the month of November, the early results Tuesday night show a striking difference in who voters supported based on city of residence. Somersille was the top vote-getter in nearly all of Mountain View's precincts, while Zoglin took a commanding lead in large swaths of Los Altos. Julia Miller was the top vote-getter in most of Sunnyvale.

The top three candidates will serve on the district's board of directors. One of the incumbents whose term expires this year, Gary Kalbach, did not run for reelection.

Miller, a former Sunnyvale councilwoman, took a narrow lead as the top vote-getter with 22,509 votes, followed by Somersille with 22,477 votes and Zoglin with 21,727. Behind the three are Los Altos Hills resident and cardiologist Dr. Jane Lombard with 19,671 votes and Mountain View resident and psychologist Dr. Meghan Fraley with 18,598 votes.

Outside of the pandemic response, the health care district helps finance public health initiatives through millions of dollars in annual grants, and oversees the operations of El Camino Hospital. Unlike many of the health care districts across the state, El Camino Healthcare District retains oversight of El Camino Health, the nonprofit, private corporation that encompasses El Camino Hospital, a network of clinics and a roughly $1 billion annual budget. Elected district board members typically choose to also serve on the hospital's board of directors, giving them significant control over El Camino Health.

The El Camino Healthcare District, a local public health care agency, has taken on an unusual level of importance this election season amid a historic pandemic. In recent months, the district has leveraged both taxpayer money and the resources of El Camino Hospital to help test residents for COVID-19 and treat those who fall ill. Earlier this year, the district's board committed $2.5 million to test residents living in the district, which encompasses Mountain View, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and a portion of Santa Clara and Cupertino.

"I think it's sort of mandatory to have two incumbents reelected, and I'm glad to see the community felt that way also," Miller said.

Miller said she was excited to see that she was leading Tuesday and would likely be reelected, and that she believes the hospital and the district could be facing turbulent times if the pandemic continues as it has been. She said she was happy to see the board will have a new face and fresh new ideas with Somersille, but that it's important the incumbents held onto their seats.

Somersille, an obstetrician/gynecologist, campaigned on a platform of supporting social justice in health care, and said that the health care district can and should play an active role in addressing health care inequities among women and people of color in the community. She advocated for stronger diversity and inclusion in the district's decisions, and celebrated the value of a hospital that is still fundamentally owned by the community.

Zoglin, on the other hand, said during the campaign that he was confident that he and fellow district board members are exactly the kind of counterbalance needed to ensure El Camino Healthcare District doesn't stray from its mission of serving the community.

Miller has, in the past, been cautious about the health care district ceding too much control of the hospital's governance to outside experts, and on the campaign trail supported a careful balance between the needs of district residents and the goals of the private hospital corporation.

Though board meetings tend to go unattended by the public and many still find the agency's purpose obscure, the district remains a powerful entity that directly oversees the governance of an independent hospital with a $1 billion budget. The district has also faced criticism in the past for making major financial decisions without soliciting public input, and for allowing El Camino Health -- as a private, nonprofit corporation -- to expand its services well outside the health care district's boundaries.

