Mah, Baten Caswell in tight race for Santa Clara County school board seat

The race for the Area 1 seat on the Santa Clara County school board is razor thin, with incumbent Grace Mah leading challenger Melissa Baten Caswell by about 400 votes.

With 51% of ballots counted, Mah, who's seeking a fourth term, has won 50.35%, or 28,951 votes. Baten Caswell, a current member on the Palo Alto Unified Board of Education, has won 49.65%, or 28,545 votes.

This race grew controversial in recent weeks as outside money from charter school proponents poured into Mah's campaign. She received $243,400 in contributions during the most recent campaign finance reporting period, primarily from charter school organizations and representatives, bringing her campaign total to over $300,000. Baten Caswell raised about $180,000, including significant contributions from outspoken critics of Bullis Charter School in Los Altos.

Mah did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday evening.

Baten Caswell, who ran to challenge the status quo of a three-term incumbent, said she remains optimistic about the outcome of the race.