Letters to the editor: Caltrain Measure RR, Prop 15, county board of education race

Stanford University has a very successful commute alternatives program, and passing the costs of "free" parking along to employees is an integral part of it. Unfortunately the large employers that want us to vote yes on RR have no plans to end subsidized parking for its employees. It is time to say no to broad taxation for transportation services and shift to a user fee model so that the costs are borne in proportion to use.

Building and operating transportation systems in a built-out environment like the Peninsula is horrendously expensive, and that is the reason proponents seek the broadest possible tax source to fund it. The problem is that this practice continues to hide the costs of transportation, thereby increasing demand and the need to subsidize more of it. If the primary need for more trains is to reduce auto congestion on freeways, then the cost should be borne by something related to commuting, such as fuel taxes or parking fees.

Why is it that of all the Bay Area mass transit systems funded via sales taxes, that Caltrain is the only one that now wants a $100 million tax increase in order to "survive"? Contrary to claims of Measure RR supporters, Caltrain has for decades received its operating funds via sales tax subventions from the three counties it serves and there is nothing to prevent it from continuing to do so.

Area 1 needs someone who serves local students and not outside interests. As an LASD trustee, I can tell you that Grace does not provide that service. Grace only attends charter-related meetings. While it is a hot topic, it is not our focus. Educational equity and serving all district students are. Not once has Grace contacted us to support this. Furthermore, 27 out of 30 local trustees agreeL Grace does not represent local interests.

Thank you for your article outlining the funding sources of the Santa Clara County Board of Education Area 1 race. The facts show that 75% of Melissa Baten Caswell’s contributions are from change-seeking local constituents, which is a stark contrast to the 14% Grace Mah has received locally. (As of Oct. 22) Grace has received roughly $240,000 in outside charter school PAC contributions (79% of what she has raised in total) and makes me question hard who she will truly serve.

Like many other propositions that have to use broad terms to shift tax policy and lock in categories of public spending, it's anyone's guess what the collateral damage might be. When we consider complex changes like this (as opposed to broad questions of policy like restoring the vote to ex-felons), we should do it through the legislature, which can take the time to study all dimensions of the issue. That's why we have a representative democracy. Let's ask our elected representatives to look at the issue in a way that thoughtfully balances competing interests and avoids surprises. In the meantime, vote no on Prop. 15.

I read with interest the letter ("Yes on Prop 15," Oct. 9) supporting Proposition 15, which would tax commercial property at its "highest and best use" value without regard to any change in ownership. The writer pointed out that large properties like Disneyland are getting a special break, and that 40% of the money raised would be earmarked for education. I also read carefully an opposing guest opinion ("Vote no on Proposition 15," Oct. 23) arguing that much of the increased tax bill would be paid by small businesses due to the tax pass-through provisions of their leases. It occurs to me that other unintended consequences, such as private clubs being forced to sell and develop long-held open spaces, would also befall us. But although I oppose Prop 15 it's not because I know exactly what the effects will be; instead, it's because I don't. No one does.

Fortunately, we can get climate change under control. We have the technology, we just need the political will. Call your member of Congress and ask them to prioritize climate solutions. Contact the local chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby at [email protected] to learn what else you can do. We can solve climate change together!

This fire season has got me thinking about moving, as Sherry Listgarten suggested in her recent post, "Thinking of moving? You're not alone." (Published in the Voice's blog section Oct. 18) Unfortunately, there are not great options for places to go. Colorado and Oregon have been burning. The southeast has been pummeled by hurricanes. Coastal New Jersey, my former home, is flooding frequently.

Several years ago, I got to know her personally, collaborating with her on a wide range of issues important to our community. Her willingness to work with me, and my fellow concerned residents, on a very wide range of issues ranging from poverty eradication to special education inspired us and made us know we always have an ally in Washington. She is always willing to meet, always answers emails, and always takes care of requests from her constituents. She is a dynamo in Washington, and also supports us locally.

I urge you to reelect Rep. Anna Eshoo. She's been our representative for 20 years, and always cares deeply about her constituents, persistently and effectively passing legislation that has protected consumer interests, our environment, and our health, for the benefit of all Americans. She also believes in working across the aisle, which is one of the reasons her work is so powerful.

The "No on Prop 15" campaign will have you think that voting yes will mean increasing taxes on homeowners and small businesses. Nothing could be further from the truth. The passage of Prop 15 will lead to the closing of a long-standing tax loophole corporations have used to escape paying their fair share of property taxes in California. Meanwhile, homeowners and small businesses have had to bear the increasing brunt of making up for our state budget shortfalls while corporations continue to evade their obligations to the state and our communities.

Letters to the editor: Caltrain Measure RR, Prop 15, county board of education race