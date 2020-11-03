Incumbents hold edge in Mountain View-Los Altos high school district race

If elected, this would be Dave's second term on the district board. He works in the semiconductor field and has been involved with the Mountain View Rotary Club, Hope's Corner, the Los Altos Community Foundation and on a scholarship committee for the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

The two winning candidates will face a number of challenges over the next four years, including figuring how to safely reopen the district's high schools during the COVID-19 pandemic; how to plan for significant future growth in Mountain View's population; and how to address demands by students, alumni and faculty about how to address racial equity issues district-wide.

Santa Clara County reported that 44.6% of the 1.02 million registered voters in the county, or 454,356 ballots had been cast. The county reported that it had counted about 51% of the ballots.

In the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District, there were two seats up for reelection this year, and early vote returns show the incumbents, Sanjay Dave and Phil Faillace, held an edge over challenger Laura Teksler.

In the last few weeks leading up to the election, between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, Faillace raised the most among the three candidates with $4,195, and spent $5,993, according to recent campaign finance reports. Overall, this year he raised $5,487 and made a personal loan to his campaign of $3,500, which, with a $240 non-monetary contribution received, gave him $9,227 in total contributions for the year. He has spent $6,331 this year.

Teksler is co-chair of the Los Altos Community Foundation, where she has been involved with grant-making work, and vice chair of the Los Altos Environmental Commission, and has served on the board of Acterra. She has also volunteered with GreenTown Los Altos and on a bond oversight advisory board for the Los Altos School District.

Faillace has served on the board since 1996 and is the board chair at CHAC, the Community Health Awareness Council. He served for 13 years on the board of the Los Altos School District and was a founder of the Los Altos Educational Foundation.

Teksler reported raising $500 between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 and spending $1,585. Overall this year she raised $3,108 and spent $2,692. The $500 came from just one contributor, Maria Bautista of Los Altos.

Incumbents hold edge in Mountain View-Los Altos high school district race