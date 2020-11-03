Early results show Measure C heavily favored by voters

The first round of election results Tuesday show an early but comfortable lead for Measure C, Mountain View's prohibition on RV parking on narrow streets aimed at reducing the number of homeless people living in oversized vehicles.
As of 9:02 p.m., 11,136 votes had been counted in favor of the measure (57%), while 8,387 had been cast against (43%). The measure needs only a simple majority to pass. County officials say 49% of the ballots have been counted, and the city has just over 40,000 registered voters.
Though written as a traffic safety ordinance, Measure C is the city's attempt to curb the number of inhabited vehicles parked along public streets. For several years, city surveys have counted as many as 200 RVs believed to be inhabited throughout the city, largely a symptom of growing regional homelessness across the Bay Area. The latest count shows the most RVs primarily clustered along Crisanto Avenue, Continental Circle and Terra Bella Avenue.
If passed, the measure imposes a parking prohibition on all oversized vehicles on "narrow streets" less than 40 feet wide. City staff have yet to confirm which streets would be subject to the ban, but a preliminary map shows the vast majority of city streets will be included. A similar parking restriction on streets with bike lanes is already in effect.
Measure C was originally passed by the City Council last year, but was subject to a referendum that forced council members to either nix the ban or send it to voters to decide.
On the campaign trail, proponents of Measure C describe inhabited RVs as a serious problem that must be addressed, pointing to reports of improper disposal of garbage and raw sewage. One website boosting Measure C described how the occupied cars and RVs amount to an off-the-grid neighborhood bringing "unknown individuals" to the city.
Many of the claims are backed only by anecdotal evidence, with sparse data from the city to confirm or deny that problems are widespread.
Opponents of Measure C have argued that the parking restrictions lack compassion and amount to a ban on homelessness, pushing people in abject poverty either out of the city or out of their makeshift homes and onto the street.
Thanks to those who voted Yes on Measure C. There’s only so much one city can do and we have done more than enough. It’s time to end the apparent blanket pass for RVs that come from everywhere to park wherever they want. Enough is enough.