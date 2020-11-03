News

Early results show Measure C heavily favored by voters

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 3, 2020, 8:24 pm 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Parked RVs and trailers may soon be prohibited from parking on most city streets. Photo by Magali Gauthier

The first round of election results Tuesday show an early but comfortable lead for Measure C, Mountain View's prohibition on RV parking on narrow streets aimed at reducing the number of homeless people living in oversized vehicles.

Poll worker Emily Janzer helps voter Danielle Farug cast her ballot inside St. Timothy's Episcopal Church on Nov. 3. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

As of 9:02 p.m., 11,136 votes had been counted in favor of the measure (57%), while 8,387 had been cast against (43%). The measure needs only a simple majority to pass. County officials say 49% of the ballots have been counted, and the city has just over 40,000 registered voters.

Though written as a traffic safety ordinance, Measure C is the city's attempt to curb the number of inhabited vehicles parked along public streets. For several years, city surveys have counted as many as 200 RVs believed to be inhabited throughout the city, largely a symptom of growing regional homelessness across the Bay Area. The latest count shows the most RVs primarily clustered along Crisanto Avenue, Continental Circle and Terra Bella Avenue.

If passed, the measure imposes a parking prohibition on all oversized vehicles on "narrow streets" less than 40 feet wide. City staff have yet to confirm which streets would be subject to the ban, but a preliminary map shows the vast majority of city streets will be included. A similar parking restriction on streets with bike lanes is already in effect.

Measure C was originally passed by the City Council last year, but was subject to a referendum that forced council members to either nix the ban or send it to voters to decide.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

On the campaign trail, proponents of Measure C describe inhabited RVs as a serious problem that must be addressed, pointing to reports of improper disposal of garbage and raw sewage. One website boosting Measure C described how the occupied cars and RVs amount to an off-the-grid neighborhood bringing "unknown individuals" to the city.

Many of the claims are backed only by anecdotal evidence, with sparse data from the city to confirm or deny that problems are widespread.

Opponents of Measure C have argued that the parking restrictions lack compassion and amount to a ban on homelessness, pushing people in abject poverty either out of the city or out of their makeshift homes and onto the street.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

This story will be updated as results come in.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Early results show Measure C heavily favored by voters

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 3, 2020, 8:24 pm

The first round of election results Tuesday show an early but comfortable lead for Measure C, Mountain View's prohibition on RV parking on narrow streets aimed at reducing the number of homeless people living in oversized vehicles.

As of 9:02 p.m., 11,136 votes had been counted in favor of the measure (57%), while 8,387 had been cast against (43%). The measure needs only a simple majority to pass. County officials say 49% of the ballots have been counted, and the city has just over 40,000 registered voters.

Though written as a traffic safety ordinance, Measure C is the city's attempt to curb the number of inhabited vehicles parked along public streets. For several years, city surveys have counted as many as 200 RVs believed to be inhabited throughout the city, largely a symptom of growing regional homelessness across the Bay Area. The latest count shows the most RVs primarily clustered along Crisanto Avenue, Continental Circle and Terra Bella Avenue.

If passed, the measure imposes a parking prohibition on all oversized vehicles on "narrow streets" less than 40 feet wide. City staff have yet to confirm which streets would be subject to the ban, but a preliminary map shows the vast majority of city streets will be included. A similar parking restriction on streets with bike lanes is already in effect.

Measure C was originally passed by the City Council last year, but was subject to a referendum that forced council members to either nix the ban or send it to voters to decide.

On the campaign trail, proponents of Measure C describe inhabited RVs as a serious problem that must be addressed, pointing to reports of improper disposal of garbage and raw sewage. One website boosting Measure C described how the occupied cars and RVs amount to an off-the-grid neighborhood bringing "unknown individuals" to the city.

Many of the claims are backed only by anecdotal evidence, with sparse data from the city to confirm or deny that problems are widespread.

Opponents of Measure C have argued that the parking restrictions lack compassion and amount to a ban on homelessness, pushing people in abject poverty either out of the city or out of their makeshift homes and onto the street.

This story will be updated as results come in.

Comments

Peter
Registered user
Cuesta Park
53 minutes ago
Peter, Cuesta Park
Registered user
53 minutes ago
5 people like this

Thanks to those who voted Yes on Measure C. There’s only so much one city can do and we have done more than enough. It’s time to end the apparent blanket pass for RVs that come from everywhere to park wherever they want. Enough is enough.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.