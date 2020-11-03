City unveils new Wyandotte Park in a neighborhood starved for green space

To virtual and socially distanced fanfare, city officials last week opened the new Wyandotte Park in the Rengstorff area of the city, capping off a yearslong effort to bring a small park to an area practically void of open space.

The sparsely attended ribbon-cutting event, streamed over YouTube to avoid drawing a crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrated the opening of the 0.9-acre park on Wyandotte Street on Friday, Oct. 31. Though bite-sized, the park still has a grass lawn, play structures and benches, along with a geological theme of landscaping boulders and "floating" rocks skewered on metal poles.

Five council members commemorated the opening by snipping individual, socially distanced red ribbons, only one of whom had the traditional oversized scissors.

Wyandotte Park has been in the works since 2015, when the city purchased the property — formerly home to Robalee Kennel — for $2.7 million for future use as a public park. The city has since spent $3.1 million designing and constructing the park, which officially opened last week. Named after the street, Wyandotte Park is sandwiched between industrial businesses and homes, across the street from an even tinier 0.17-acre "park" built in 1999.

To say the park space was badly needed is an understatement. The Rengstorff area, bounded by Highway 101, Permanente Creek, Rengstorff Avenue, Central Expressway and Middlefield Road, has by far the least open space in Mountain View when adjusting for population, with a paltry 0.31 acres per 1,000 residents. That's one-tenth of the city's goal of three acres per 1,000 residents, and a small fraction of the over six acres of park space per 1,000 residents south of El Camino Real.