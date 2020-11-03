Abe-Koga, Lieber lead in race for Mountain View City Council

Mountain View's council race was guaranteed to result in a change of leadership Tuesday night. Council members John McAlister and Chris Clark are both termed out of office this year, leaving two of the four seats up for election undefended by an incumbent.

Closely behind Showalter are candidate Alex Nunez, a community activist, with 7,363 votes (11.5%), former Councilman Lenny Siegel with 6,209 votes (9.7%) and Mountain View Whisman School District board member Jose Gutierrez with 6,108 votes. Trailing the pack are John Lashlee at 4,559 votes (7.1%) and Paul Roales at 3,749 votes (5.9%).

The top four vote-getters will serve on the council, and will be sworn into office in January next year.

With roughly half the votes counted at 9:02 p.m., incumbent Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga took a sizable lead in the field of nine candidates with 10,899 votes, or 17.1% of all votes counted. Former Assemblywoman Sally Lieber, who previously served on the council, took second place with 9,070 votes (14.2%), followed by incumbent Councilwoman Lisa Matichak at 8,218 votes (12.9%) and former Councilwoman Pat Showalter at 7,644 (12%).

Measure C, the city's proposed ban on oversized vehicles on narrow city streets, also split the field. Gutierrez, Roales, Abe-Koga and Matichak supported Measure C, while Showalter, Siegel, Nunez, Lashlee and Lieber opposed the measure.

But some hot-button issues divided the field. On rent control, all of the challengers said they supported the city's rent control law, the Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act (CSFRA), while incumbents Abe-Koga and Matichak had historically opposed CSFRA and remain worried about unintended consequences of the law. Both point to a lack of incentives for property owners to maintain older apartments, and the worry that rent-controlled units will simply be torn down and replaced with for-sale homes. Other candidates offered much stronger support for rent control, and varied in how they would go about expanding rent control protections to mobile homes.

Some issues united candidates on the campaign trail. Every one of them supported at least some vision for higher housing growth in the city, including the North Bayshore and East Whisman areas, and every candidate supported a COVID-19 recovery strategy that involved leveraging city resources to save struggling businesses and renters.

The 2018 results may prove to be an anomaly, however, with early results from this year's high-turnout election favoring Abe-Koga and Matichak by a strong margin.

Though Mountain View's incumbents have traditionally enjoyed an advantage over challengers and, with few exceptions, have retained their seats, that hasn't always been the case. That conventional wisdom was tested in the November 2018 election, when Showalter and Siegel both lost their bids for reelection, with Showalter losing her seat by only 97 votes.

Contrasting with those views, Showalter was considered a champion for housing growth while on the council from 2014 to 2018, and gained the reputation for being the councilwoman who never disliked a housing project that came before her.

Abe-Koga and Matichak have also been less aggressive than other candidates on housing growth. Abe-Koga has repeatedly raised concerns about building out North Bayshore with the maximum 9,850 housing units zoned for the area -- arguing that it needs more infrastructure to be a self-sustaining neighborhood -- while Matichak has been tough on developers with regard to parking and park space.

Abe-Koga, Lieber lead in race for Mountain View City Council

Nine-way race for four seats includes two incumbents, three former council members