Guest opinion: What’s behind the smear campaign against Sally Lieber?

In past weeks, the mail brought Mountain View residents three garish cards claiming that “Sally Lieber is not a progressive.” The cards purport that a trio of odious right-wing entities are behind her candidacy for Mountain View City Council, and the card arriving last week claims that these same entities are also “propping up” the current president of the U.S. This crude example of what is wrong with politics today should be enough to cause any voter, progressive or conservative, to vote for Ms. Lieber in protest. All current candidates for City Council should express abhorrence of this tactic.

The Silicon Valley Organization (SVO) PAC, the sponsor of record for the mailings, claims that “over the years” Sally Lieber has taken funds from unnamed companies that have some unspecified connection to odious right-wing entities, and therefore she is not a progressive. On the back side of each card, this premise is reiterated with no supporting information, only a footnote telling us to “Check the Facts

1) California Secretary of State, Political Reform Division, accessed 9/28/20”

No website link is given. We’re on our own if we want to “check the facts.” Who are these nefarious companies? Why would they support a longtime progressive like Ms. Lieber? Are some of them members of Silicon Valley Organization?

We have another question. Do the members of SVO support this kind of activity? The SVO website claims 1,200 members, many of which are the premier companies of Silicon Valley. It seems to us that those companies have implicitly lent their support for this heavy-handed tactic. The specious mailings list only two members: the California Association of Realtors and the California Apartment Association. This suggests that Silicon Valley Organization is not really concerned that Ms. Lieber is not really progressive. They’re worried that she might be too progressive for their tastes, and so they thought it would be good to throw out a red herring or two or three.