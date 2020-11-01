Guest opinion: What’s behind the smear campaign against Sally Lieber?

In past weeks, the mail brought Mountain View residents three garish cards claiming that “Sally Lieber is not a progressive.” The cards purport that a trio of odious right-wing entities are behind her candidacy for Mountain View City Council, and the card arriving last week claims that these same entities are also “propping up” the current president of the U.S. This crude example of what is wrong with politics today should be enough to cause any voter, progressive or conservative, to vote for Ms. Lieber in protest. All current candidates for City Council should express abhorrence of this tactic.
The Silicon Valley Organization (SVO) PAC, the sponsor of record for the mailings, claims that “over the years” Sally Lieber has taken funds from unnamed companies that have some unspecified connection to odious right-wing entities, and therefore she is not a progressive. On the back side of each card, this premise is reiterated with no supporting information, only a footnote telling us to “Check the Facts
1) California Secretary of State, Political Reform Division, accessed 9/28/20”
No website link is given. We’re on our own if we want to “check the facts.” Who are these nefarious companies? Why would they support a longtime progressive like Ms. Lieber? Are some of them members of Silicon Valley Organization?
We have another question. Do the members of SVO support this kind of activity? The SVO website claims 1,200 members, many of which are the premier companies of Silicon Valley. It seems to us that those companies have implicitly lent their support for this heavy-handed tactic. The specious mailings list only two members: the California Association of Realtors and the California Apartment Association. This suggests that Silicon Valley Organization is not really concerned that Ms. Lieber is not really progressive. They’re worried that she might be too progressive for their tastes, and so they thought it would be good to throw out a red herring or two or three.
Sally Lieber is a staunch supporter of the Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act (CSFRA), Mountain View’s rent control law. She is on record of being against the City Council’s Measure D, which was soundly defeated by the voters due to its disingenuous intent to undermine the CSFRA. She is a strong advocate of extending protection to mobile home owners who must rent space on which to place their homes. She thinks that it is important that the City Council appoint members of the Rental Housing Committee who are committed to fair implementation of the CSFRA.
On these issues, Sally Lieber is certainly progressive, and Silicon Valley Organization is cynically using its wealth and status to undermine democracy. Shame on you SVO for being used by organizations that are afraid to plainly state which candidates they think will or will not do their bidding.
Ronald and Dorothy Schafer live in Mountain View.
Comments
Registered user
Sylvan Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Great info. But practically no one who reads the Voice believed the hit pieces against Sally Lieber. Those potentially fooled are mostly voters who do not read the Voice. That is why candidates endorsed by the Voice editorial board should have been distributing in joint drops of their individual flyers the editorial and articles from the Voice.
Registered user
North Bayshore
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I hope our community's leaders can show the same courage as San Jose when they stood up against's Silicon Valley Organization's campaign tactics. Web Link
The frequency that real estate and landlords have tried to influence MV politics through intentional lies and character attacks must stop. As long as leaders in MV continue to stay silent and take their money, they'll continue to hurt our community.
This election from federal to local has become more about the values of democracy than anything else. I hope Tuesday shows we had enough on all levels.