Guest opinion: Outgoing Mountain View council members on this year's election

The more disturbing trend this cycle, in our opinion, is candidates themselves abandoning long-standing Mountain View traditions. Some have criticized staff who have devoted their careers to our city, while others blatantly ignore facts or launch negative attacks against one another. This is an unacceptable practice that we must not allow to infiltrate Mountain View politics.

We acknowledge candidates can’t control independent expenditures by outside groups, and we were disturbed enough by their growing influence in our local elections to take action making it more obvious who is paying for independent ads. In our experience, none of our colleagues has ever been unduly influenced by these expenditures, and claims that the council is somehow beholden to special interests is patently false.

Our current council has also adhered to a tradition forged long ago of running positive campaigns. It has served our city well, and we hope you will support that tradition by carefully considering each candidate’s experience, campaign tactics, command of the issues, and viability of the solutions they propose.

We have sometimes taken different approaches during our tenure, but one of our current council’s greatest strengths is that even when we are divided, we ultimately find a path forward. We have never questioned our colleagues’ motives or commitments to Mountain View.

A majority of our City Council seats are on the ballot this year, including the two seats we are terming out of. The outcome will significantly impact our city for decades to come, and we urge Mountain View voters to devote extra time to researching their choices for City Council.

Your vote matters, especially at the local level. Spend a few extra minutes researching and choosing candidates with a positive outlook, viable solutions, and who will work collaboratively with their colleagues. The future of Mountain View is in your hands, and with great power comes great responsibility. Please thoroughly research and select your preferred candidates, and vote your conscience.

If you ask officials in other jurisdictions about Mountain View, they will tell you how envious they are. Mountain View is well known for having one of the most functional and fiscally responsible governments in the Bay Area, as well as for leading on key issues like housing, transportation, homelessness, inclusivity, and the environment. We have that reputation because our council represents a wide range of perspectives. Yet, instead of retrenching and simply voting no when we disagree, we lean in, approach our challenges as a team, and try to get to yes.

The better way to campaign in Mountain View is to draw sharp policy distinctions while avoiding negativity. It’s especially important in at-large races like ours, because whoever wins will need to work with staff and one or more of the candidates they’re competing against to tackle our most significant challenges. That’s much harder to do when you’ve already set fire to the bridges you will need to build on the council.

Guest opinion: Outgoing Mountain View council members on this year's election