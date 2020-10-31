For some Los Altos students, Día de los Muertos is different this year. Here's how they're celebrating.

Visitors to Los Altos High School over the next few days will see the entrance festooned with bright paper decorations and colorful skull cutouts for Día de los Muertos.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is celebrated in Mexico and throughout Latin America as a celebration to honor the dead. It takes place Nov. 1 and 2 each year.

When there's not an ongoing global pandemic to contend with, Los Altos High School students usually organize an event to celebrate Día de los Muertos. But with sharp restrictions on how many students can gather on campus, the club opted instead to create a display at the front of the high school, said Isabel Van Campen, a junior at Los Altos High School, who is president of the school's Latino Student Union.

The student union is one of the larger clubs on campus and has about 60 members, she said in an interview.

This year, a group of no more than eight students worked with the high school to gain approval to set up decorations for the holiday, Van Campen said.