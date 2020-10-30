From vote centers to drop boxes, there are lots of ways to cast your ballot in Santa Clara County

Registered voters in Santa Clara County can bring their completed ballots to any drop box location. Outside drop boxes are available at any time until the close of voting at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Those placed inside buildings are open during the building's business hours.

A total of 99 in-person vote centers throughout the county will be open from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Same-day registration for eligible voters is available at polling places, vote centers and the county Elections Office at 1555 Berger Dr., Building 2, San Jose.

"Vote Centers are essentially universal polling places with additional services. Voters can vote in person, drop off a Vote by Mail ballot, get a replacement ballot, change their party status, register or re-register to vote, use a touch-screen voting machine with accessibility features, and receive language assistance," county officials said in an Oct. 30 press release.

Find a full list of Santa Clara County vote centers and drop box sites here.

There are four ballot drop box locations in Mountain View: Civic Center Plaza in front of the Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.; Mountain View Library, 585 Franklin St.; Computer History Museum, 1401 North Shoreline Blvd.; and Mountain View Fire Station 4, 229 North Whisman Road.