From vote centers to drop boxes, there are lots of ways to cast your ballot in Santa Clara County

Registered voters in Santa Clara County can bring their completed ballots to any drop box location. Outside drop boxes are available at any time until the close of voting at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Those placed inside buildings are open during the building's business hours.
A total of 99 in-person vote centers throughout the county will be open from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Same-day registration for eligible voters is available at polling places, vote centers and the county Elections Office at 1555 Berger Dr., Building 2, San Jose.
"Vote Centers are essentially universal polling places with additional services. Voters can vote in person, drop off a Vote by Mail ballot, get a replacement ballot, change their party status, register or re-register to vote, use a touch-screen voting machine with accessibility features, and receive language assistance," county officials said in an Oct. 30 press release.
Find a full list of Santa Clara County vote centers and drop box sites here.
There are four ballot drop box locations in Mountain View: Civic Center Plaza in front of the Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.; Mountain View Library, 585 Franklin St.; Computer History Museum, 1401 North Shoreline Blvd.; and Mountain View Fire Station 4, 229 North Whisman Road.
Anyone voting in person in Santa Clara County will be asked to wear a face covering, maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from others and use hand sanitizer before and after voting. To track your ballot, subscribe to "Where's My Ballot?" at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.
There are two more ways to vote. Send a completed ballot by mail, postmarked on or before Nov. 3. For voters who are disabled or visually impaired, there is the county's Remote Accessible Vote by Mail System, in which voters can fill out a screen-readable ballot and print it out. More information is here.
The Voice's voter guide offers links to news stories, candidate profiles and editorials to help you make an informed decision on local races. We'll keep adding links to new stories leading up to Election Day. You can find it here.
