Fauci talks reopening plans with county officials amid a national surge in COVID-19 cases

The forum, held by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, marked a rare opportunity for the region's business community to ask questions of Fauci, who has helped lead the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cody and Santa Clara County's COVID-19 testing officer, Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, participated in a four-way panel with Fauci and Ahmad Thomas, CEO of the leadership group. Questions were generally geared toward the difficult balance of reopening the economy versus public health mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The good news, he said, is that multiple vaccines for COVID-19 are being rapidly developed, with a safe and effective vaccine estimated to be ready as soon as mid to late November. The bad news is that the research is running parallel to a worsening spread of the virus, with hot spots cropping up all over the country that are leading to more hospitalizations and deaths, Fauci said.

Speaking plainly, Fauci said there is no appetite for shutting down the country again, but critical steps can be taken to avoid major surges like the one the country is experiencing right now. Universal wearing of masks, physical distancing, avoiding congregate settings and crowds, moving activities outdoors and washing hands are all ways to reduce the rate of transmission, many of which are baked into local public health requirements .

"Unless we do something to turn this around we're going to have a very difficult, very painful winter as we enter into those cold months," he said.

"Several months ago I testified to a Senate committee and I said if we don't get control of this we might get 100,000 cases a day, and I was blasted for that because they said I was being too alarmist," Fauci said. "We're getting close to that right now."

Fauci was quick to say that the recent spike in cases is not the result of a so-called "second wave" of infections, and that the communities being hammered today are quite literally located all over the country, including those that had been mostly spared from the worst of the pandemic earlier this year. At one point the country hit a baseline of 20,000 new cases per day, but that has since catapulted to weekly averages of 70,000 daily cases.

"I will see it and all of my scientific colleagues will see it," Fauci said. "So if anybody tries to do an end-run about getting something approved before it's ready for the American public, that won't happen, I can promise you that."

Fauci said he understood the skepticism, in part because of the "mixed signals and issues that have come out of Washington," but insisted that the process is rigorous with plenty of independent oversight. An independent safety and monitoring board staffed with clinicians and vaccinologists is consistently monitoring the data from the trials to call out concerns about efficacy and safety, and any candidate must get final approval from the FDA and an independent advisory group called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

A survey conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California found that two in three Californians are concerned about the vaccine approval moving too fast, without ensuring that it will be safe for use by the public. Thomas said he believes the data shows there is a "high level" of mistrust in the government and information being shared that isn't accurate about the vaccine development.

"Hopefully by the time we get to the third quarter of 2021 we will have vaccinated the vast majority of people -- provided people want to get vaccinated," he said.

On the vaccine front, five candidates are in what's called "phase 3" clinical trials, and the hope is one or more of those candidates will be found to be both safe and effective either next month or in early December. If so, Fauci said people can expect vaccine doses to be administered by the end of the year or -- more likely -- the first months of 2021.

"Locally we want to plan for whatever comes to pass, and we want to ensure we can distribute it most efficiently to the priority groups when the vaccine comes into our hands," Cody said.

Another lingering concern for Santa Clara County is how to actually get the vaccines out to the community. Right now the vaccine candidates that are farthest along must be kept at cold temperatures from the moment they're manufactured right up until when they're administered. Each county needs the equipment and training to keep the vaccines from going bad, and planning and logistics for that needs to start now. Cody said the county can't anticipate which vaccine will succeed in the trial phase, but that it is already preparing for a vaccine that will require freezing at very low temperatures.

The rate of hospitalizations for white people infected with COVID-19 is about 82 per 100,000, Fauci said, compared with between 375 and 380 per 100,000 for Black and Latino people. When the vaccine is available for public use, he said it makes sense to target these communities of color first because they are among the more vulnerable.

Fauci and county health officials alike raised concerns about the disparate effect of COVID-19 on communities of color, which have been hit by what Fauci calls a "double whammy." Not only are they disproportionately on the front lines with jobs requiring them to physically interact with people, but they are more likely to have the comorbidities that make COVID-19 so hazardous. Comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, chronic lung disease and heart disease are all considered high-risk diseases, and they are more common in Black and Latino communities.

"Some children can get seriously ill and they certainly can transmit infection, particularly children from (ages) 10 to 19 who can transmit to adults as easily as adults can transmit to adults," he said.

"We know that the distance learning has helped to magnify and accelerate educational inequities, however we also know there is great concern, rightly so, by teachers and staff about the risks of coming together for in-person learning," she said.

Cody said the county's goal has been to quickly enable in-person learning for kids by reducing community transmission rates as much as possible while simultaneously building in requirements that safeguard against a school site outbreak. Students and staff are required to wear masks and socially distance when possible, and younger children are put into small and stable cohorts that cannot be easily changed. Schools have been mixed on whether to return to on-campus instruction, Cody said, and it remains a tough balancing act.

Though cases are rising across the country, Fauci said the default position for the country right now is that communities should, as best as possible, try to get children back to school. But he said it needs to be done right, with specific plans to mitigate the spread of infection and a program in place for when children are exposed to the virus.

