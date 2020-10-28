Facing pressure, City Council drops plans to appoint rent control committee members early

The Mountain View City Council will not add members to the city's Rental Housing Committee (RHC) later this year, following an uproar by residents who slammed the proposal as an attempt to subvert the will of the voters this November.
The proposal, put forth by Councilman John McAlister, suggested that the council should interview candidates and appoint members to the RHC on or before Dec. 8 -- before the newly elected council members are sworn in next year. The selection of RHC members is the most direct influence the council has on the city's rent control law.
With two council members termed out of office this year and two others facing a competitive council race, the election is all but guaranteed to have a significant influence on the council's picks for the RHC. A slate of council candidates and renter advocates say the "lame-duck" council shouldn't rush appointments to the committee, some drawing a comparison to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's push to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court prior to the presidential election.
McAlister retracted his proposal at the Oct. 27 council meeting, saying that he didn't want to be part of the "divisiveness" that is splitting the city and the country. He said his goal was to appoint members to the RHC that would take a balanced approach to both renters and landlords, and that he was troubled by some of the one-sided rhetoric on the campaign trail.
"I initially put that (proposal) up after hearing many candidates and the public talk about how they were interested in 'packing' the RHC, and I was concerned about fairness and equity for rent control for both sides," McAlister said. "It has to be fair to everyone."
On the campaign trail, council candidate Paul Roales suggested the idea of expanding the committee's roster to seven, with each member picked by individual council members. The proposal would require an amendment to the rent control law as it exists today. Other candidates, particularly John Lashlee, have argued that the council should not appoint landlords to the RHC, and that renters should be well-represented on the committee.
Council candidate Alex Nunez, in a letter co-signed by candidates Sally Lieber, Lenny Siegel, Pat Showalter and Lashlee, called the proposal "unprecedented and ill-advised," and said that there is no urgency to fill RHC positions that expire in April next year. Rather than wait until January -- which was the timeline for similar RHC appointments in 2019 -- Nunez said the city would be working on a compressed recruiting schedule right in the middle of the holiday season.
Nunez' letter also underscored that candidates have differing views on rent control, and that the public's opinion and perception of renter protections should be reflected in the upcoming appointments.
"To some degree the Nov. 3 council election is a referendum on the City Council's approach to rent control," Nunez wrote. "The election is underway. We should respect the will of the voters."
The Mountain View Mobile Home Alliance took a more aggressive stance, arguing in a letter that the council should be ashamed for trying to "ramrod" a critical vote on RHC replacements right before an election. Tim Larson, president of the alliance, said in the letter that the proposed timeline would make Mitch McConnell proud, and that this is a clear attempt to pack the committee with appointees opposed to rent control.
"Mountain View residents are well aware of the total disdain that some council members have for rent control, and their past successful attempts to pack the RHC with opponents of rent control," Larson wrote. "These same members now stand ready to push through a new slate of RHC members before the results of the Nov. 3 election are even known."
Mobile homes are not currently covered by rent control in Mountain View due to a decision by the RHC to explicitly exclude them from renter protections. Residents across the city's six mobile home parks have made a strong political and legal push to overturn the decision since 2018.
At the meeting, resident Edie Keating said renters will be relieved after McAlister withdrew his proposal, in part because they remember the council's past attempt to weaken rent control through Measure D in March. Keating suggested that McAlister may have proposed the idea after getting marching orders from outside groups.
"We wonder who suggested (the item) to councilmember McAlister," she said. "We wonder who connected the California Apartment Association to work with the firefighters to promote anti-renter council candidates. Renters are relieved, but their trust is not restored."
McAlister fired back, and said he acted on his own behalf. He reiterated that he took the item off the agenda explicitly to avoid divisiveness.
"I wanted to start a healing process," McAlister said. "There was no other force other than just common decency trying to make the city a better area. So next time, get your facts."
After the meeting, McAlister said he was concerned that residents in the city have become too deeply entrenched in their views on rent control. Based on the comments made on the campaign trail, he said he worries the incoming council may try to stack the RHC with members who ignore the needs of landlords.
While McAlister ultimately dropped the idea of appointing members early, he said the proposal felt like a preemptive way to curb the divisiveness in the community and bring people together.
"We've got a lot of division," he said. "What's interesting is the rent control people feel very righteous in what they're doing, and yet they're the ones who are using the slur tactics, destroying signs, marking them up or putting other disrespectful signs out."
Assuming the council mirrors the timeline for 2019 RHC vacancies, the council will instead vote to fill vacancies some time in mid-January next year. Committee members Matt Grunewald, Emily Ramos and Nicole Haines-Livesay all have terms that expire on April 17, 2021.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
WOW,
We had another "SUPREME COURT" packing process occurring here in Mountain View regarding the RHC.
What I love to point out is that the RHC does not “require” any “property managers or landlords” to be members of the RHC board.
All you have to do is read this part of the city charter Found here (Web Link):
“Section 1709. - Rental housing committee.
Composition. There shall be in the City of Mountain View an appointed Rental Housing Committee comprised of Mountain View residents as set forth in this Section. The Committee shall consist of five (5) Committee members appointed by the City Council, and an alternate Committee member. The alternate Committee member shall be permitted to attend all Committee meetings and to speak, but not be authorized to vote unless a regular member of the Committee is absent at that meeting or is recused from voting on an agenda item. THERE SHALL BE NO MORE THAN TWO (2) MEMBERS OF THE COMMITTEE THAT OWN OR MANAGE ANY RENTAL PROPERTY, OR THAT ARE REALTORS OR DEVELOPERS. Anyone nominated to this Committee must be in compliance with this Article and all other local, state and federal laws regulating the provision of housing. Annually, the Committee shall elect one of its members to serve as chairperson.”
Please notice the text only said there SHALL be no more than 2 members that OWN OR MANAGE ANY RENTAL PROPERTY, OR THAT ARE REALTORS OR DEVELOPERS. The language does not MANDATE or REQUIRE there be at least 2 members in those groups.
It is time to see if we can get a CLEAN RHC roster with no one having any “conflict of interest” like we did with Tom Means and Vanessa Honey, who were “ACTIVISTS” in the RHC trying to bend or break the CSFRA requirements. Tom Means outright was paid to work against rent control in another city by a part of the California Association of Realtors called SAMCAR.
This potential must be driving the California Apartment Association and the California Association of Realtors crazy.