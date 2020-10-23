FPPC launches investigation into Mountain View's firefighter PAC

State election officials launched an investigation Thursday into the Mountain View Fire Fighters Political Action Committee (PAC) following a complaint that the organization has been on a spending spree supporting City Council candidates in violation of campaign finance laws.
The firefighters PAC has sent mailers and flyers to residents in support of three candidates -- Margaret Abe-Koga, Lisa Matichak and Jose Gutierrez -- throughout October, one of which touts that all three support Measure C and "full funding" for public safety. But the campaign committee has not reported these mailers as large independent expenditures, nor do the mailers themselves disclose that they are being paid for by an independent committee.
The latest campaign filings also reveal that the firefighters PAC has taken money from the California Apartment Association (CAA), a landlord lobbying group, though the exact nature of the contribution is unclear. The assistance from CAA is unusual for the local PAC, which has historically been funded through Mountain View firefighters and supported candidates for state office. It's also the latest in a string of aggressive independent expenditures in Mountain View this election season, with the bulk of outside money being spent on misleading attack ads against candidate and former Assemblywoman Sally Lieber.
Residents have been receiving mailers from the firefighters PAC for weeks under dubious circumstances. In a sworn complaint to the state's Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC), Mountain View resident Janet Werkman said that the mass mailers likely cost thousands of dollars, exceeding the threshold requiring immediate disclosure reports for large independent expenditures. Yet even as the mailers were spread throughout the city, the firefighters PAC hadn't filed any reports since 2018.
Recent filings by the PAC revealed that the committee had, in fact, spent $24,436 in support of Abe-Koga, Matichak and Gutierrez between Sept. 27 and Oct. 23, but the spending was listed as "contributions" made out to all three candidates as a single entity -- despite no such committee existing. In most instances, Abe-Koga, Matichak and Gutierrez are listed as recipients residing in Brentwood, California, when all three live in Mountain View.
Adding to the strange nature of the filings, the firefighter PAC disclosed that it received $5,000 from the California Apartment Association's PAC, but lists it as a "miscellaneous increase" in cash rather than a contribution. The California Apartment Association, on the other hand, listed the $5,000 as a direct monetary contribution on Sept. 22, just days before the firefighters PAC began spending money.
The firefighter PAC's treasurer and main point of contact, Capt. Melton Wong of the Mountain View Fire Department, did not respond to requests for comment.
Joshua Howard, executive vice president of local government affairs for the California Apartment Association, said in a statement that the organization makes political contributions just like any other organization, with a goal of supporting candidates that work to create a favorite climate for its members' interests.
"We do not comment on specific donations our PAC authorizes but it is our goal to support the election of candidates who understand the importance of the rental housing industry and will champion a strong economy," Howard said.
Matichak for years has said that she is OK with independent expenditures so long as they are positive and the organizations behind the political ads are easily identifiable. Abe-Koga did not respond to requests for comment on the firefighter PAC's activities. Candidate and former Councilman Lenny Siegel disputes the claims in the ads -- all of the candidates support public safety -- and accused the apartment association of meddling in the election.
"They have been laundering money for the corporate landlords, whose interest is in undermining rent control and other renter protections," Siegel said.
While the FPPC has launched an investigation into the firefighter PAC's activities, it has not made any determination of wrongdoing, said Galena West, the agency's chief of the enforcement division, in an email Thursday. Opening the investigation does not confirm the validity of the allegations, she said.
Outside of independent expenditures, filings from the California Apartment Association show the organization directly contributed $1,000 to candidate Paul Roales' campaign. Roales said he rejected the association's support, however, and has since returned the check.
Howard disputes the assertion, and said Roales met with PAC officials and agreed to accept campaign contributions and an endorsement from the landlord group. A questionnaire filled out by Roales and provided to the Voice by Howard details that Roales checked boxes agreeing accept money and an endorsement from the association's PAC.
In response, Roales said he had met with a wide range of potential supporters during his campaign including trade unions, landlords and developers -- something he said was important in his effort to to build "as broad of support" for his platform as possible. Roales said he ultimately decided to reject the contribution from the apartment association, however, because of the appearance that it would affect his policy views. He said he mailed back the check on Monday.
Big spending on attack ads
The Silicon Valley Organization, a coalition of Bay Area business leaders and chambers of commerce, has spent a grand total of $44,455 in opposition to Lieber's run for the City Council as of Oct. 21, running ads alleging that she has accepted money from private prisons, payday lenders and companies benefiting from ICE detention facilities.
In one ad, the organization abandons subtlety and outright fixes a picture of Lieber's face next to a picture of President Donald Trump, creating a Venn diagram that implies the two have a connection through anti-progressive special interest groups.
The Silicon Valley Organization's PAC has run the attack ads with the help of money from the California Apartment Association and the California Association of Realtors, which each poured $50,000 in the PAC in recent months.
Paradoxically, Lieber has gained a reputation as a progressive Democrat for years, with a legislative track record in support of immigrants, refugee rights and the rights of inmates. Lieber said she has supported "decarceration" and reduction of "overkill" sentencing. Over the years, she said she has lost endorsements from public safety organizations for her position on criminal justice reform and opposition to Immigrants and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
As for the allegations themselves, Lieber said she couldn't say for sure that she never received money from these groups. As the speaker pro tem of the state Assembly, she said PACs would give her -- and practically every Sacramento lawmaker -- small unsolicited amounts of money. She said she never attempted to solicit money from private prisons and the like, and acted contrary to their interests.
Lieber said the tactics being used by the Silicon Valley Organization are deceptive, and that the true reason she is being targeted is because of her support of rent control and renter protections. She said she wished the apartment association could just be honest during the election season and say outright that they oppose Lieber because of her positions, rather than paint her as an anti-progressive.
"I think they should be upfront with their true motivations," Lieber said. "They should stop trying to use fig leaves and just say what their real intentions are."
Low fundraising, high spending for candidates
Outside of the relatively bloated independent expenditures, council candidates have shifted gears this month by mostly abandoning fundraising efforts and spending big on mailers, flyers and newspaper ads.
The latest round of campaign finance reports, detailing activity from Sept. 20 to Oct. 17, shows that Lieber raised the most money with $6,120, adding up to a cumulative $20,488 in the council race. Her biggest contributors include $600 from the local Service Employees International Union (SEIU), $500 from the Democratic Activists for Women Now and $500 each from Mountain View resident William Boyle and Los Angeles resident Stanley Kandel.
Other notable contributors are state Assemblyman Evan Low ($250) and Mountain View Whisman School District board member Devon Conley ($250). Lieber spent $10,374 over the same period, mostly on printing costs and campaign consulting.
Candidate and former Councilwoman Pat Showalter led the pack in spending during the filing period, reporting she spent $17,798 over the period, mostly on printing costs. She also ramped up her war chest with $3,120 in additional contributions, including $600 from SEIU and $500 from Democratic Activists for Women Now.
Also spending big in the lead-up to the election is Matichak, who raised the most money early in the election season. She only raised $385 between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, but spent $17,091 on mailers, signs and website ads.
Abe-Koga retained her lead as the top campaign fundraiser this election season, raising $2,556 over the filing period for a grand total of $30,272. Contributions include $2,000 from the California Real Estate Political Action Committee -- financed by the California Association of Realtors -- and $500 from Democratic Activists for Women Now. She received $250 each from Mountain View residents Peter Wang and Hank Dempsey, and $200 from resident Nancy Gee. She also reported receiving a "nonmonetary" contribution from the Mountain View Fire Fighters PAC amounting to $576.
Abe-Koga spent $13,148 during the same period, almost entirely on printing costs.
Siegel raised $1,495 between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, fueled by larger donations from Mountain View residents Steve Schramm ($350), Carol Rhoads ($300) and Mark Sandler ($300). He spent $14,173 mostly on door hangers, postcards and mailers.
Candidate Alex Nunez raised $2,259 over the same period, receiving $500 from Santa Clara Valley Water District board member Gary Kremen and $350 from Josh Becker, a candidate for state Senate District 13 who made a contribution through his own campaign committee. Nunez spent just over $13,000, primarily on campaign flyers.
John Lashlee, who trailed on campaign fundraising earlier in the year, added another $3,716 to his war chest for a total of $15,958. He received $676 from Cupertino resident Julius Cheng and $500 each from Mountain View residents William Boyle and Scott Haiden. He also received a second donation from Alex Brown, who has given $811 in total to Lashlee's campaign. Lashlee has spent $8,639 over the same period, mostly to pay the salaries of campaign workers and printing costs.
Paul Roales added only $291 in contributions to his campaign, bringing him to $14,706. Though a heavy spender early in the campaign -- much of it on masks -- he had only spent $1,692 during the filing period, mostly on compensation for campaign work and professional services.
All nine candidates agreed to abide by this year's voluntary campaign spending limit of $27,094.
Comments
Registered user
Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
All I can say is this is how sneaky the California Apartment Association (CAA) is.
They try to hide their actions by using a proxy.
Should anyone trust any candidate that works with the CAA, or the California Association of Realtors CAR) for that matter?
Talking about "dark money" here is the results of the Supreme Courts decision on Citizens United" you get conspiracies to manipulate voters via hiding the true people involved.
It look like this investigation was not "requested" by anyone, it looks like the evidentiary trail was so easy that the FPPC started the process all by itself.
We REALLY need to not let the CAA or the CAR get any candidate on the City Council EVER again.
Registered user
Rex Manor
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Oh Steven, just because you do not agree with someone does not make them sneaky. The California Apartment Association is in business to protect and assist landlords who in turn provide housing and valuable services to tenants. Contributions to any PAC are public knowledge. People give money to PACs who share their values and beliefs. There is nothing sneaky about that. If the firefighters share a common cause it makes sense to support them monetarily. This demonizing of those we don’t agree with has got to stop. It has already divided the community of Mountain View and the country.
Over 800 businesses have left California in the past six months. I for one hope we get some business friendly people in office.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
@Steven Goldstein, if Kevin's reporting is accurate then it's the Firefighters' PAC that's being sneaky and hiding their sources of funds/expenditures, not CAA.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
In response to Enough you wrote:
“Oh Steven, just because you do not agree with someone does not make them sneaky.”
Actually if you bothered to read the statements made by Joshua Howard he said:
“"We do not comment on specific donations our PAC authorizes but it is our goal to support the election of candidates who understand the importance of the rental housing industry and will champion a strong economy," Howard said.”
So in fact, the CAA does this IN SECRET. They got CAUGHT trying to money launder their actions so they APPEARED that the message was coming from the Mountain View Firefighters. That IS SMEAKY You said:
“The California Apartment Association is in business to protect and assist landlords who in turn provide housing and valuable services to tenants.”
NO they are a PRIVATE membership and they make their money by having landlords pay a membership fee. They are NOT a public organization at all, and do not represent ALL landlords, only their members. You wrote:
“Contributions to any PAC are public knowledge.”
Actually it took an investigation to find the money laundering going on here. You wrote:
“People give money to PACs who share their values and beliefs. There is nothing sneaky about that. If the firefighters share a common cause it makes sense to support them monetarily.”
This is a wrong idea, because this is again a form of money laundering. The CAA didn’t want to make the advertisement publicly themselves, so they bought the Firefighters actions as an agent. You know this. You wrote:
“This demonizing of those we don’t agree with has got to stop. It has already divided the community of Mountain View and the country.”
The CAA tried to take away the rights of the Mountain View citizens under the CSFRA either by hving other proxies namely Joe Gutierrez, Margaret Abe Koga and Lisa Matichak make one false representation after another to try to pass Measure D. The CAA seeing that if ailed so badly PULLLED their ballot measure out of the election. So this was their PLAN B. You wrote:
“Over 800 businesses have left California in the past six months. I for one hope we get some business friendly people in office.”
You misrepresent the real issue there, the real cause is COVID and maybe AB5. The facts are these companies were practicing illegal business labor practices under both the Microsoft Case “Vizcaino v. Microsoft” of 1996 (Web Link) in federal court catch Microsoft using improper worker classification (namely trying to call employees contractors). Then cam the Dynamex Case “Dynamex Operations West, Inc. v. Superior Court of Los Angeles.” (Web Link) ruled by the California Supreme Court.
Another deceptive claim regarding this topic.
Registered user
Sylvan Park
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
This article should be distributed to voters door-to-door - along with the Voice editorial endorsements for City Council. Most Mountain View voters surely do not (yet) subscribe to the Voice. I bet a third of Mountain View's voters have voted already with more voting everyday. Time is running out.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Gary,
Unfortunately, this crisis is making it easy to deceive the voters, given that the MV voice is not printed at all now.
I really hope we don't get a real shock because people got convinced to vote against themselves.
Registered user
Shoreline West
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Question I have is, who filed the complaint?
Lenny Siegel made several posts on this site within the past week complaining about those ads.
The way it looks to me, the Voice made their choices to who they would like on the council, this PAC has a different opinion. Yet, the Voice doing their endorsement also brings an enormous amount of FREE advertising dollars promoting their 4 council candidate picks.
People need to question the motifs from the Voice as no one on the editorial board lives in our city. Do they just have a political agenda that they want pushed in our city? Should Mountain View be providing free RV parking and support services for everyone who comes here? Or maybe so the RV's do not go into other cities that the editorial board lives in?
From what I am hearing, most residents do not seem like their votes are going for the Voice Candidates, but instead, the other 3 candidates supported by the Firefighters, and for Paul Roales have the support.
The Voice also endorsed Siegel and Showalter in their re-election to city council last time, but they both were rejected by the voters.
To me, IMHO, I feel the Voice and their endorsed candidate picks know the race is not going in their favor and they are trying to pull out a political smear attack against their opponents.
Registered user
Cuernavaca
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I don't know, Mark. If you ask me, these shady campaigns to support Margaret Abe-Koga, Lisa Matichak, and Jose Gutierrez reek of desperation. Why does Matichak need to have nearly $100K of spending to support her if she's coasting to victory? If she does win, what does the CAA think it's buying?