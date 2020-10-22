FabMo's Artisan Showcase kicks off this weekend, will run through end of the year

Most everything is different this year, but FabMo is ensuring that a favorite fall tradition will be carrying on virtually and has actually even expanded. The nonprofit is ensuring that fans of holiday boutiques and arts and craft shows don't have to miss out — in fact, they'll have extra opportunity to shop for handmade creations by upwards of 60 artisans.

FabMo's annual Artisan Showcase has moved online this year, and where the event typically takes place in person over a weekend, this year's virtual showcase will kick off Oct. 24 and be available to online shoppers through the end of the year.

FabMo is an all-volunteer nonprofit that rescues and repurposes discontinued designer fabrics and other sample items for reuse. The showcase will feature unique clothing, fine art, fashion accessories, jewelry, home decor items, gifts, toys and dolls and holiday items, all crafted at least in part from FabMo's stock of everything from fabrics to tiles.

The showcase goes online Oct. 24. For more information, visit fabmo.org/.