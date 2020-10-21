Crime brief: Four arrested after police find loaded gun in vehicle

Mountain View police arrested four people Monday after officers found a loaded handgun in a car parked in the Blossom Valley neighborhood, and later uncovered a second gun in a playground area next to the vehicle.

Officers received reports of a suspicious vehicle parked along the 800 block of Yardis Court around 6 a.m. on Oct. 19, and found one person outside the car and three others inside who were allegedly smoking marijuana. All four were detained, and officers searched the car.

During the search, police found a loaded, unregistered handgun, an extended magazine and numerous bullets in the vehicle, according to a statement by the department. One of the detainees also had a loaded handgun magazine on him, police said, but no weapon, and the magazine did not belong to the make and model of the handgun in the car.

Officers later searched the Yardis Court area and found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine that was apparently thrown over a fence into a playground area nearby. The second gun did not have a serial number, which is a requirement under state law in order to track firearms.

Two of the suspects, both men, were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of weapons-related charges, including carrying a loaded firearm in public and carrying a concealed weapon. Two of the suspects are minors, and were booked into juvenile hall on similar charges, police said.