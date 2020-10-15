Outside money pours into the Mountain View City Council race

A wave of independent expenditures is pouring into the race for the Mountain View City Council, with three groups recently dropping large sums of money to support or oppose candidates in the race.
The influx of campaign money has revived concerns that unchecked spending from outside groups amounts to unwanted meddling in the council race, diminishing the value of the city's voluntary campaign spending limits.
Last week, the National Association of Realtors disclosed it had spent just over $29,000 to support Councilwoman Lisa Matichak's reelection campaign, using the group's nonprofit political arm to spend big on mailers, polling and online ads. And on Tuesday, The Silicon Valley Organization's political action committee spent $29,200 to oppose candidate and former state Assemblywoman Sally Lieber.
The Mountain View Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee has also sent out multiple mailers in support of a slate of candidates -- Matichak, Mayor Margaret Abe-Koga and candidate Jose Gutierrez. The group is a local organization funded by fire department personnel, but has yet to disclose how much money has been spent on the effort.
Past campaign records show the National Association of Realtors does not have a history of involvement in the City Council race, but has dropped large sums of money to help candidates elsewhere in the Bay Area. Notably, the organization has spent $56,862 to support Sunnyvale Mayor Larry Klein's reelection bid this year, again through mailers, polling and online ads. In 2018, the group spent $33,789 on San Jose Councilwoman Pam Foley's campaign.
The California Real Estate Political Action Committee -- funded through the California Association of Realtors -- also contributed $2,000 to both Matichak and Abe-Koga's reelection campaigns. The donations are distinct from independent expenditures, but nevertheless reveal a pattern of influence from realtor groups in the race.
Representatives from the National Association of Realtors did not respond to requests for comment.
In an email, Matichak said she was not aware of any outside spending from the association in support of her campaign. Generally speaking, she said she is okay with groups making independent expenditures so long as they are positive and support a candidate or a measure, and only if the organization behind the spending is easily identifiable. This was a particular problem in the 2014 council race, when a shadowy group calling itself the Neighborhood Empowerment Coalition spent in excess of $85,000 in support of three candidates. It was later revealed that much of the group's spending was fueled by money from the California Apartment Association (CAA) in support of former council members Ken Rosenberg and Pat Showalter as well as councilwoman Ellen Kamei, who ran in 2014 and was later elected in 2018.
The CAA appears to have an influence on the latest round of outside spending as well. Campaign filings from the Silicon Valley Organization, a coalition of Bay Area business leaders and chambers of commerce, show that the group not only spent money in opposition to Lieber, but also collected more than $230,000 from heavy hitters in the local real estate and building industries over the last two months. The group received $50,000 from the California Apartment Association's political action committee, $50,000 from the California Association of Realtors and $35,000 from San Jose Cityview, an affiliate of the San Francisco-based developer Jay Paul Co.
Lieber said it's both expected and regrettable to see opposition spending against her campaign, and that it's a clear signal that outsiders -- namely giant corporate landlords -- are using their influence to try to determine who will represent Mountain View's citizens. She said she wears it as a badge of honor, and vowed to limit this kind of outside spending if she is elected to office next month.
"As a person who has lived here in the community for 27 years, I'm offended and I'm disgusted by their intrusion in our community," Lieber said. "There is not a single thing that the Silicon Valley Organization has done for our community that I can identify. I don't see their support for our schools, I don't see their support for our community organizations."
Big spending from outside groups is a relatively new problem for Mountain View, Lieber said, and is inherently negative even if it is in support of a candidate. All it serves to do is tamper in a local election and try to influence who lands a seat on the City Council. She said it's unclear why realtors are so interested in the city, but that it could have something to do with rent control and the possible extension of renter protections to mobile home parks.
City officials said they have not received any campaign filings from the Mountain View Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee for the upcoming election. The latest campaign finance filings for the group date back to 2018, when the group contributed money to Gov. Gavin Newsom's election campaign.
Comments
Registered user
another community
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Big, outside real estate interests want Matichak and Abe-Koga. You know what to do, Mountain View! Vote the MV Voice’s endorsed candidates: Lieber, Showalter, Nunez, and Siegel!
Registered user
Old Mountain View
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
What I find most offensive about the actions from any council candidate is when they threaten a private/public citizen for speaking out against the candidate past record as a council person.
Lenny Siegel and Pat Showalter were voted out of office. Voters rejected Siegel last time he was on the council and view him, IMHO, in a negative/offensive manor. He did not seem to care about residents opinions if it was not his own opinion. He openly mocked past and present council members, and public citizens from the Dias. Siegel came in 5th out of 6 candidates in his last council race.
His position on not enforcing the existing laws for people living in their vehicle's has lead to the ever growing number of RV's coming here. The city of Sunnyvale police were handing out flyers at one time to RV'ers telling them to come to Mtn. View. Tent cities will most likely be next for us if Lenny is returned to council. Lenny Siegel is part of the group that gathered signatures to put on the ballot, Measure C, to overturn the narrow street parking ban on streets less than 40 feet wide for RV's.
Having LARGE RV's parking on narrow streets is a safety issue to me, and if a candidate does not see that, IMO they should not be sitting on the council
Lenny Siegel was voted OUT of office for a reason, lets not make the mistake of voting him back in only to regret it and have to wait another 4 years before we can vote him out.
I have one other reason to not vote Siegel back in, Lenny threatened me with a libel suit, as I interpret it, if I do not stop talking about his record. He also controls a group called the "Mountain View Housing Coalition" He wants to know who I am, why you ask? Maybe because he wants his members to come and talk with me?
IMO, it is wrong for any council member to be sitting on the Dias and have their members, 20-30-40 members from their organization to come and speak out on issues that he wants passed or voted down on. It smells like a conflict of interest to me. Several of those people speaking out in the Mountain View council chambers do not even live in our city.
Here is Lenny Siegel's post in which he is addressing me in his comment.
Posted by Lenny Siegel
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Oct 11, 2020 at 12:11 pm
Lenny Siegel is a registered user.
@Gladys
I have no problem debating Measure C or any other city policy, but I am politely asking you now to desist from your continuing libel of me and secondly, to identify yourself so people can consider why you are so obsessed with this unfortunate episode.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
In response to Gladys you said:
“What I find most offensive about the actions from any council candidate is when they threaten a private/public citizen for speaking out against the candidate past record as a council person.”
Please provide proof of such a threat. So far Your making up stories. No one threatened you physically, mentally, or emotionally. You said:
“Lenny Siegel and Pat Showalter were voted out of office. Voters rejected Siegel last time he was on the council and view him, IMHO, in a negative/offensive manor. He did not seem to care about residents opinions if it was not his own opinion. He openly mocked past and present council members, and public citizens from the Dias. Siegel came in 5th out of 6 candidates in his last council race.”
Yes, true but John Inks came in last, you said:
“His position on not enforcing the existing laws for people living in their vehicle's has lead to the ever growing number of RV's coming here. The city of Sunnyvale police were handing out flyers at one time to RV'ers telling them to come to Mtn. View. Tent cities will most likely be next for us if Lenny is returned to council. Lenny Siegel is part of the group that gathered signatures to put on the ballot, Measure C, to overturn the narrow street parking ban on streets less than 40 feet wide for RV's.
Having LARGE RV's parking on narrow streets is a safety issue to me, and if a candidate does not see that, IMO they should not be sitting on the council”
The CURRENT laws during his membership on the board ALLOWED RVs to park if the registered with the city Police. But did you even know that? The RV Ban came afterwards and he campaigned for the Ballot Measure C so that the citizens can make the decision to enforce the City Councils current approach, that’s all. You said:
“I have one other reason to not vote Siegel back in, Lenny threatened me with a libel suit, as I interpret it, if I do not stop talking about his record. He also controls a group called the "Mountain View Housing Coalition" He wants to know who I am, why you ask? Maybe because he wants his members to come and talk with me?”
You are guilty of libel if you PUBLISH FALSE STATEMENTS, and you should know it. It applies to EVERYONE. So if I were to libel you, I would be in the same position, right, You are not special here. You said:
“IMO, it is wrong for any council member to be sitting on the Dias and have their members, 20-30-40 members from their organization to come and speak out on issues that he wants passed or voted down on. It smells like a conflict of interest to me. Several of those people speaking out in the Mountain View council chambers do not even live in our city.”
Those 20-30-40 members ARE CITY CITIZENS using the FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS. What you don’t like is the CAR and the CAA driving in INTERCity citizens expressing their voices being completely out counted the INTRACity citizens. And what is important is the City Charter and the Oath of Office of a City Council member purports that the City Citizens interests outweigh private outside interests. But this is not singling out you or your friends for unfair treatment. This is just the way it will always be.
I just think your trying to play the victim of abuse, when you and your friends can be argued to be abusing anyone you can?
Registered user
Waverly Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@Kevin, a mention of the record outside involvement ( $ 85 000) in a previous election would be warranted. Especially since a current candidate was involved. But it is always easier to make the candidates you don't support look bad.
Registered user
Mountain View Voice Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@Polomom
Thanks for the tip! That information is in our 2014 and 2015 coverage (linked in the story), but I added it here as well.
Registered user
Waverly Park
48 minutes ago
Registered user
48 minutes ago
Go ahead, spend your money and give the USPO some work. I recycle your mailers as fast as I get them because I already voted against the incumbents because they are anti-democratic. Just don't dare to call or text me or show up knocking on my door.