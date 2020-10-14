Mountain View man among three arrested in connection with Menlo Park robbery

Three men were arrested in connection with the robbery of two juveniles Monday afternoon at Flood Park in Menlo Park, police said.

Officers responding about 3:25 p.m. to the robbery report at the park at 215 Bay Road were told by the youths that two men with a shotgun took their belongings and fled. The victims were uninjured.

A search turned up three people in the area of Bay Road and Heritage Place. One of three "abandoned a backpack, ran behind a residence, and jumped a fence," police said in a news release.

All three suspects were detained and a single-shot sawed-off shotgun was found in the discarded backpack, police said.

The youths identified two of the men as the ones who robbed them.