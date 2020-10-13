Election Guide 2020

The Mountain View Voice has compiled an election guide for local voters about the candidates and measures on the Nov. 3 ballot. In the coming days, we'll be adding links to news and editorials to help you make informed decisions.

Mountain View City Council

This year's race for the City Council is a crowded one. Two incumbents are among the nine candidates vying for four open seats. Find our Voter Guide story on the contenders here.

Measure C

Measure C is a voter referendum on the Mountain View City Council's ban on oversized vehicles on narrow streets, which effectively forces out inhabited RVs and vehicles from most of the city. Our Voter Guide story will be posted here soon.

Mountain View-Los Altos High School District Board of Trustees

Three candidates, including two incumbents, are competing for two elected board positions overseeing the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District. Find our Voter Guide story here.

Mountain View Whisman School District Board of Trustees

The Mountain View Whisman School District has one incumbent and four challengers seeking to lead the K-8 district through the pandemic and prepare for a future enrollment boom. Find our coverage here.

El Camino Healthcare District