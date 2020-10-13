Election Guide 2020

The Mountain View Voice has compiled an election guide for local voters about the candidates and measures on the Nov. 3 ballot. In the coming days, we'll be adding links to news and editorials to help you make informed decisions.
This year's race for the City Council is a crowded one. Two incumbents are among the nine candidates vying for four open seats. Find our Voter Guide story on the contenders here.
Measure C is a voter referendum on the Mountain View City Council's ban on oversized vehicles on narrow streets, which effectively forces out inhabited RVs and vehicles from most of the city. Our Voter Guide story will be posted here soon.
Three candidates, including two incumbents, are competing for two elected board positions overseeing the Mountain View-Los Altos High School District. Find our Voter Guide story here.
The Mountain View Whisman School District has one incumbent and four challengers seeking to lead the K-8 district through the pandemic and prepare for a future enrollment boom. Find our coverage here.
Five candidates, including two incumbents, are competing for three seats. Members of the El Camino Healthcare District board serve dual roles, overseeing the taxpayer funded district and also serving on the hospital board.
Our Voter Guide story will be posted here soon
Read our news story about the candidates here.
A three-term incumbent and a challenger, both from Palo Alto, are running for Trustee Area 1, which represents the Palo Alto Unified, Los Altos, Mountain View Whisman and Mountain View-Los Altos Union High school districts and a portion of the Sunnyvale and Fremont Union High School districts. Find our coverage of the contenders here.
In the race for three open seats on the Foothill-De Anza Community College there are three incumbents and one challenger. Find our coverage here.
The Voice is making endorsements in key races.
Read the Mountain View City Council endorsement here.
Read why the Voice makes endorsements and what it means here.
An unprecedented number of voters will be casting their ballots by mail ahead of Nov. 3. Find out how mail-in voting will work this fall, plus articles on this election season here.
Several community organizations are hosting debates and forums to educate voters about their candidates ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3. Find our updated list of virtual events here.
