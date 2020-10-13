Avenidas CEO Amy Andonian reported missing

Family and friends of Avenidas CEO Amy Andonian are asking for the public's help to find her. Andonian, a well-known advocate for older adults, was last seen on Friday in Palo Alto, according to her mother, Sandra Carlson.

Andonian was taken from the nonprofit 's downtown office to the Stanford Hospital emergency room on Friday night, Carlson said in a phone conversation late Monday night. She was released four hours later and picked up her purse and car keys from Avenidas. Carlson said she learned that her daughter was out of the hospital only after receiving a call from someone at Avenidas. Andonian hasn't been seen since.

Carlson said she filed a missing persons report with the Palo Alto Police Department and that officers are actively trying to locate her daughter. Andonian had recently been staying in Carlson's Pacifica home a few days a week.

"She's an amazing girl," Carlson said. "There's been such a tremendous outpouring of love and support. It speaks to the person she is."

A resident of Pacifica, Andonian is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has short, blond hair. She was last seen driving a black Kia SUV electric/hybrid vehicle.