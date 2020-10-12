Students protest in Palo Alto over supervisor's vote on sex assault policy study

A group of high school students on Sunday protested outside the Palo Alto home of a Santa Clara County supervisor, angry that he recently voted against proceeding with a study of sexual assault and harassment policies in schools and colleges the students contend would help improve student safety in Santa Clara County.

The group, which organizer Rachel Sun said included a number of high-school-age victims of sexual assault, gathered Sunday at Palo Alto's Duveneck Elementary School and the marched a few blocks to the home of Supervisor Joe Simitian. Sun and other protesters contend Simitian has used "procedural stalling tactics" to allow imposition of new Title IX regulations for high school and college policies and procedures for handling sexual violence.

These procedures have been supported by Betsy DeVos, the U.S. secretary of education, and critics say these procedures penalize victims of assault.

Protesters, with masks and social distancing, demanded Simitian back the measure when it returns to the Board of Supervisors in November.

In a statement, Sun — a senior at Gunn High School in Palo Alto — said 45 "student survivors" gave two hours of testimony at a recent board meeting. "Why would Simitian listen to Betsy DeVos but not us, the students in his own district?" she said.