Editorial: Baten Caswell for Santa Clara County Board of Education

The Santa Clara County Board of Education is one of those obscure elected bodies that rarely attract much public interest or candidates. Seven members, each representing a geographic district, oversee the county Office of Education, which runs programs and special schools, such as those serving incarcerated youth and students who have been expelled from their local schools. More importantly, it also approves and monitors the performance of charter schools in the county.
After 13 years on the Palo Alto school board, Melissa Baten Caswell is looking to extend her involvement in local education by unseating 12-year incumbent Grace Mah, also from Palo Alto. The region comprising "Area 1" extends from Palo Alto to Sunnyvale and includes Bullis Charter School in Los Altos, which was started by a group of parents 17 years ago and now educates 1,100 students, almost a quarter of all students living in the Los Altos School District.
There is a long history of conflict between Bullis and the school district, mostly relating to issues of educational equity, the siphoning of students out of the public school system and the requirements imposed on the district to provide facilities for the charter.
As has occurred in other county board of education elections throughout the state, outside charter school interests are pouring money into Mah's campaign. Obviously worried that Baten Caswell's extensive political connections and ability to raise funds threatens Mah's reelection, Mah has received more than $100,000 from two charter PACs since the last reporting period closed on Sept. 19. That brings her total to more than $180,000. Baten Caswell has raised about $140,000, including some from opponents of Bullis and charter schools.
Mah has served three four-year terms on the county board, which is as long as we think anyone should serve. But if that weren't enough, the large outside special interest money that is flowing to her campaign is disqualifying. When more than half of her campaign funds come from two pro-charter school groups, how can the public have confidence that she serves with independence when overseeing charter schools in the county?
Baten Caswell's long history of working for a strong public education system, including at the county level through the School Boards Association, will serve north county well and ensure that Bullis and other charter schools are carefully and fairly monitored.
Comments
Registered user
Cuesta Park
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
I'm surprised at your endorsement of Baten Caswell.
It is widely agreed that the other candidate, Grace Mah is highly skilled and has done well for our community.
Have you read the very specific, detailed reasons why Palo Alto Daily News wrote that incumbent Baten Caswell should not be reelected to *their* school board?
The article is shocking: Web Link
"our school district has not by any measure been well-governed or well-led over the last four years, and ... [Baten Caswell] ... must bear much of the responsibility."
"lack of transparency ... inclination to retreat into closed sessions, often with shaky legal justification, has repeatedly turned important issues deserving of public discussion into tangled and largely avoidable controversies."
"... mishandling of the board's greatest fiduciary responsibility: sound fiscal management. "
"...negotiated and agreed to a costly three-year union contract without informing the public until it was already a done deal..."
"...no funds were available for investing in the numerous program improvements that the board had just spent months discussing with the community, a process that misled the public into believing that robust financial resources could fund programs such as foreign-language instruction in elementary schools, class size reductions, a new school and new classroom innovations. At the very time these were under discussion publicly, the board was negotiating raises behind closed doors that would consume all our new revenue, and more."
Registered user
Cuesta Park
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Correction: the article arguing against re-electing Baten Caswell to the Palo Alto School Board was from Palo Alto Weekly (not Palo Alto Daily News).
Editorial: Collins, DiBrienza for Palo Alto school board
Read the Weekly's endorsements in the 2016 Board of Education race
by Palo Alto Weekly editorial board / Palo Alto Weekly
Uploaded: Fri, Oct 14, 2016, 7:40 am
Original Article: Web Link
Registered user
Old Mountain View
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
It's time for a change at the County level. Grace Mah receiving over $100,000 in outside pro-charter PACs screams of the desperation she and her charter-loving outsiders feel. Mah is deep in their pockets and no school district is safe with her on the County Board of Education.
Registered user
Castro City
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Melissa Caswell has received most of her contributions from wealthy Los Altos anti-charter people with deep pockets and the teachers’ unions before even announcing her candidacy three months ago. In fact, the San Jose teachers’ unions have made large $30K donations to Melissa as well as other candidates in SCC BoE districts just last week (Oct. 7~9) which they received from the California Teachers’ Union. Most charter schools are NON UNION, which is why the teacher's UNION are opposing them despite the fact that charters are a minor part of what the Santa Clara County Board of Education does. Meanwhile Grace Mah has received donations from well over 200 people in Santa Clara County who do not have deep pockets. It is clear that Melissa is in the pocket of the anti-charter people and the teachers’ unions and cannot be trusted to be independent. While charter schools are a small part of the responsibilities of the county board of education, it is an important one, particularly for low income families trapped in failing traditional unionized public schools. A good detailed analysis can be found at losaltospolitico.com
Registered user
The Crossings
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
It's very relevant that Mr. Sangeeth Peruri and friends, based in LASD, are running the challenger's campaign. This group has well known motives and history.
For many years they have campaigned to stir up hate in the community to marginalize BCS, using the most unseemly methods.
BCS and all charters challenge the turf and political power of the current education Establishment, and the Establishment is fighting back. The Establishment cares more about hobbling and killing charters than in providing a quality education to ALL children from ALL backgrounds.
The record is clear to any who care to look.
Registered user
another community
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Thank you to the Embarcadero Media Editorial Board and Mountain View Voice staff for endorsing the Santa Clara County School Board candidate who will work closely with local school boards and teachers to make sure all of our schools have coordinated and fair plans during the COVID crisis. Grace Mah has done some good things on the SCCBOE, but, as you say, it is time for a member who is not beholden to the big-money, Charter School PACs.
As of early this week, donations to Mah included: Charter Public Schools PAC, $83,012.33 (big donors Jim and Alice Walton, Reed Hastings and Michael Bloomberg); Champions for Education PAC, $30,000 (could not find the big donors in the PAC maze, but supports charters); Santa Clara Charter Advocates for Great Public Schools (an arm of the California Charter Schools Association), $15,000; Lincoln Club of Northern California PAC, $1250 ( Charles Munger, Jr. on the board);
Baten Caswell is supported by teachers and 90% of fellow school board members, not right wing mega-donors.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I’ve served on the MVWSD school board for the past four years and am one of the 27 local school board members who has endorsed Melissa Baten Caswell and donated to her campaign. I am not aligned with or against any charter school, but aim to serve all of the public school students in MVWSD to my best ability, and I try to look out for and support the best interests of all public school students in our broader community. In stark contrast to Mah, Melissa Baten Caswell in her work with the School Boards Association has regularly reached out to check in about our school district and share ideas. Owing to Brown Act constraints, it can be helpful to have “board buddies” on neighboring school boards to brainstorm with about issues of mutual interest. Melissa has been a valued colleague who is both very informed about any number of issues and generous with her time. I concur with the Voice’s editorial board that the school districts in Area 1 will be much better represented on the County Board of Election if we elect Melissa Baten Caswell to represent us.