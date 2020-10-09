News

Weekly's 36th annual Moonlight Run & Walk finds virtual success in 2020

Fundraising event expected to raise over $50K

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

For the first time in its 36-year history, the annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run & Walk did not take place at the Palo Alto Baylands. Due to the pandemic, the fundraiser, which would have been held under the full-harvest moon on Oct. 2, went virtual this year.

Runners and walkers in Palo Alto, New York and even Germany, participated in the walk, 5k, 10k and half-marathon events anywhere and anytime they chose over the past two weeks, submitting their race times virtually.

Hundreds of participants and the event's 10 sponsors raised thousands of dollars through race registrations and donations to help support the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund, which awards grants to nonprofits that serve children and families in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Last year's fund collected $458,525, the largest amount since its launch in 1993. This year's event is expected to raise in excess of $50,000.

Registration ended Oct. 2 and participants had until Sunday, Oct. 4, to finish the race.

Read our feature on this year's participants here. A list of all top finishers and fundraisers can be found at bit.ly/VirtualMoonlightRun.

