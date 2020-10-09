Palo Alto Art Center reopens gallery after monthslong closure, hosts outdoor installation

Long-closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Palo Alto Art Center reopened this week with installations, both exterior and interior, and plans to reopen the main gallery next month.

The Art Center is allowing people inside its Glass Gallery at 25% capacity, where it's displaying entries from the Peninsula Photo Contest (a collaboration with this news organization that celebrates local photographers). Social distancing and masks are required, and three visitors will be allowed in the gallery, for 30 minutes at a time, according to an announcement from the center.

The main gallery will open Nov. 3 with the exhibition "Holding It Together," which, according to the art center's website, "playfully examines the state of parenting during a pandemic." It is set to run through Dec. 12. Hours for both exhibitions are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, outside of the Art Center, along Embarcadero Road, artist Susan O'Malley's "Community Advice" project is currently on display. The artwork, a collection of colorful posters boasting inspirational messages such as "Take More Chances, Make More Friends" will be available through Dec. 31 and was originally commissioned by the art center in 2012, when O'Malley interviewed around 100 Palo Altans asking what advice they'd give their past and future selves.

"We feel strongly that the community needs this project more than ever," Art Center Director Karen Kienzle wrote in a statement. "The positive, uplifting messages in these works remind us of our very best selves and encourage empathy, kindness, optimism, and love."