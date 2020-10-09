Editorial: Elect Lieber, Showalter, Nunez and Siegel to the Mountain View City Council

Mountain View voters have a deep bench to choose from with this year's nine candidates for four seats on the City Council. Looking for experience? There are two incumbents and three former council members in the race -- one of whom also served in the state Assembly. Prefer newcomers with a fresh take on things? Rounding out the race are a school board member, two young community activists and a software engineer who served on a city council in Indiana.
Mountain View needs strong leadership more than ever. The pandemic has stressed the local business community and been particularly hard on families with children. The city's robust budget is almost certain to take a blow, and future budget cuts are a real possibility. Big plans to redevelop North Bayshore and East Whisman with housing might stall if the economy doesn't bounce back quickly.
It's also brought added urgency to two of the biggest concerns among Mountain View residents: what to do about displaced families living in cars and RVs, and how to keep lower-income residents housed in an economic downturn that is poised to cause a new wave of evictions, displacement and homelessness.
For the past four years, Mountain View has voted decisively in favor of rent control. That includes the question of whether -- and how -- to extend rent control to the city's mobile home parks. While no candidate will admit to being anti-rent control in this political climate, support for the Community Stabilization and Fair Rents Act ranges from passionate to tepid. We believe that the success of the city's rent control law depends on supportive council members who won't undermine it and who will extend its protections to mobile home residents.
With that in mind, the Voice endorses Sally Lieber, Pat Showalter, Alex Nunez and Lenny Siegel for Mountain View City Council.
Former state Assemblywoman Sally Lieber brings experience both in City Hall and in the state Legislature. She has deep knowledge of Mountain View issues and keen insights into how to actually get things done. She's spent years working to bring rent control to the city's apartments and its mobile home parks, and she's justifiably critical of how the incumbents hobbled its successful rollout by appointing people hostile to rent control to the committee charged with administering it. Her ties to the state Legislature make her a valuable resource on bills that could impact Mountain View. Lieber's combination of pragmatism, passion and experience make her well-qualified to lead the city through these unprecedented times.
Former Councilwoman Pat Showalter may have started out as a rent control skeptic in 2016 but has come around and vocally opposed Measure D. Her voting record during her term on the council demonstrates her commitment to increasing housing in the city, and she offers a compassionate approach to grappling with Mountain View's homeless population. Her background as a retired civil engineer with a keen interest in climate change will be an asset to the council, especially with projects to address sea level rise on the horizon. Voters should return Showalter to the council seat she narrowly lost in 2018.
Cybersecurity adviser Alex Nunez combines the heart of a community activist with the brain of a policy wonk. He's well-versed in the more arcane aspects of land use policy and can discuss R3 zoning with as much enthusiasm as he discusses mobilizing renters facing displacement from redevelopment. He's been deeply involved in the community, including campaigning for rent control, which he says started out as a grassroots movement among the city's Latino renters. Thanks to his years of work with that underrepresented demographic, Nunez offers something that's been missing on the council -- someone who can give voice to Mountain View's Latino residents.
Former Councilman Lenny Siegel has long been a force for good in Mountain View, from his decades of environmental work on cleaning up the city's multiple Superfund sites to his efforts to increase housing and protect renters. Unfairly painted as a radical in some circles, he may have the background of a classic '60s activist but his nearly 50 years as a city resident reveal a far more nuanced portrait. Siegel combines a strong moral compass with a collaborative approach to problem-solving and a pragmatism born of years of working with federal agencies and local governments. He's not shy about taking up unpopular causes, but more often than not, he's been on the right side of history. We think he deserves another term on the City Council.
What does it mean when the Voice makes an endorsement? Read our explanation here.
Comments
Registered user
Shoreline West
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
These are a great set of candidates who can really take Mountain View forward. They will listen to residents, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized members of our community. They will be a voice for our community's interests in regional and state decisions too! I am excited to see what our community can do with strong leadership from these excellent choices.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Please vote Yes on measure C! And please do not vote for Lenny Siegel and Pat Showalter. They are in favor of RVs having a place on every street in Mountain View. It’s ironic that Lenny lives on a street where you can not have a RV because it’s too narrow. I’d have more respect for him if he allowed a family to house their RV in his driveway.
Registered user
Shoreline West
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Wow, I assumed you'd go with the incumbents. Thank you for stepping back and taking a careful look at all the candidates. Good analysis.
Registered user
another community
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Mountain View has a history of being a mix - from large single family homes to older apartments where service workers can afford rent. With their willingness to weaken rent control and do the bidding of the California Apartment Association, Abe-Koga, Matichak and Gutierrez show that they don't mind at all if working families are pushed away. Yuck.
The Voice got it right! Nunez, Lieber, Siegel and Showalter all care about keeping Mountain View a place where both the well off and lower income working families can make a home.
Registered user
another community
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
What a wonderful slate of candidates for a Mountain View we can all be proud of. Great job, Mountain View Voice! Mountain View can be a caring place that serves all of its residents — with elected leaders who will take appropriate action. Go Lieber, Showalter, Nunez, and Siegel!!
Registered user
Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
In response to Peter you said:
“Please vote Yes on measure C!”
WHY? When the City itself is the most dangerous part of public health and is trying to use RV’s as a excuse for their failures You can read the following news report “Lawsuits against Mountain View and Sunnyvale allege sewage water leaking into creeks and Bay” found here (Web Link):
“The Mountain View suit alleges that the city's old sewage system, mostly made up of breakable clay pipes, has leaks that have released bacteria found in human feces into the city's stormwater drainage system. From that system, the bacteria are being discharged into Stevens Creek and other bodies of water that feed into the Bay.
The pollution has been going since at least 2014, according to a state study that identified the water as polluted, said Sejal Choksi-Chugh, Baykeeper's executive director.
Eighty-nine percent of the sewage system is made up of clay pipes, which are susceptible to cracking and breaking, the suit claims. The sewage system is also aging: at least 26% of it is more than 60 years old, and at least 57% is more than 20 years old. More than a third of the system doesn't have a recorded age.”
This has been the whole misdirection campaign. If they can get voters to believe that RV’s are a public health danger, WHEN IN FACT THE CITY IS. You also stated:
“And please do not vote for Lenny Siegel and Pat Showalter. They are in favor of RVs having a place on every street in Mountain View. It’s ironic that Lenny lives on a street where you can not have a RV because it’s too narrow. I’d have more respect for him if he allowed a family to house their RV in his driveway.”
The reality is that this is just a distraction because the cost of MILLIONS of dollars to have to repair and refurbish the public sewage system.
Please read the story and do your own homework, you will find this RV attack was based on information from MISMANAGEMENT of the CITY’S SEWER SYSTEM.
Why should we elect Jose Guttirez, Margeret Abe Koga or Lisa Matichak?
Let’s keep the city in the hands of corporate “activists” like Jose Gutierrez, Margaret Abe Koga and Lisa Matichak that have lied about the Measure D which died in the last election. Or they abused their position by targeting residents to remove their homes simply because they are not “worthy” enough to have a home here. They made the state create a new law called SB330 the HOUSING CRISIS ACT OF 2019, because City Council members like these were punishing their voters for passing the CSFRA. These three only have the California Association of Realtors and the California Apartment Associations interests in mind and NOT the ENTIRE CITY.
Again voters do your homework and vote for the candidates you know will best serve you?
Registered user
Cuernavaca
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Voice is out of touch with residents, endorsing two candidates who were soundly voted out. Believe it or not, there are City issues other than rent control (which, by the way, has already been decided).
Abe-Koga, Matichek, Gutierrez, + ?
Registered user
Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I'm deeply opposed to RVs parked on our streets and that is precisely why I'm voting for… Sally Lieber, Pat Showalter, Alex Nunez and Lenny Siegel, and against Measure C. Because the actual solution isn't a ban, it is to have and implement a plan. A plan which boldly tackles the actual underlying issues that cause people to need to house their families in RVs instead of affordable homes. Measure C is just the NIMBY version of Trump's border wall. Let's vote for people who can actually provide genuine leadership instead of sweeping the problem away.
Registered user
Martens-Carmelita
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I see the PRO-RVs on the Street people are scamming yet again. John W. gets 27 up votes in 5 minutes? What a joke. I guess the only thing they have going for them is dishonesty. Same with The Businessman (who now goes by Steve Goldstein) 38 upvotes in 9 minutes?. Goldstein never had more than 3 upvotes on a post in many years, until he started manipulating the system. He even admitted to such (said he has a chain of friends he asks to upvote for him).
If the only way you get a positive is to scam, you are pathetic and need to grow up. The voters will decide if they want our streets to be available to anyone who wants to park their oversized vehicle anywhere - or if they really want to help people move forward with their lives and actually have a home ... which is what Measure C does. I don't believe street living is "good enough" for anyone and want to help them. If the only way you think you get a "win" in life is to keep people living on the street, you are a very sad individual.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
Local
I agree with you on your comment
Sorry if it proves that the LIKES here do not reflect the public at all. It has been manipulated by many like yourself in the same way.
Again, the LIKE function should be secured. Just look at the posts made by Peter and many others. This is a SOCIAL network with no security so it is used like Facebook and Twitter, and YouTube in just the same way.
So many that it became a national issue regarding the last election, and they are still tying to figure out what to do about it.
I for one am for fact checking every post, even mine, so that the people here are not CONNED by unfounded statements like yours.
I WANT THE VOTERS TO DO THEIR HOMEWORK AND MAKE UP THEIR OWN MIND TOO.
But this platform is not a secured one, and many have abused it, until it is secured, the LIKE function does not represent anything but fiction.
Registered user
Sylvan Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
For sure don’t vote for these 4 unless you want more construction crowding up our village and more trailers parked on the Street. Look at the other candidates a pick one, vote for one person and which makes them harder to be defeated
Registered user
Martens-Carmelita
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
I plan to vote for only two candidates for city council. My choice does not include any of this "recommended" group.
Registered user
Martens-Carmelita
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
You agree with me? and then you say my comment is unfounded? How does that make sense? Give it a rest, Goldstein... you and your troop of fakes aren't even amusing anymore, you are just a sad pack of people frantic for recognition.
You give yourselves over 100 "likes" in an hour? I know you said you have your friends upvote you - but I doubt you have 100 friends all of a sudden. You must have figured out how to manipulate "likes" recently, as your former posts were surprising if you got more than three. I suggest you find a way to be more productive in society.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
In response to Rodger you said:
“For sure don’t vote for these 4 unless you want more construction crowding up our village and more trailers parked on the Street. Look at the other candidates a pick one, vote for one person and which makes them harder to be defeated.”
Lets do som quantitative analysis here:
Per the Mountain View Wikipedia website the City of Mountain View found here (Web Link) consists of 11.96 Sq Miles. However the amount of residential zones in the city is about 40% of that land, and about 12.5% of that is taken up by roads and other functions, so we have 35% of the land being for residential use. That comes to 4.2 Sq Miles. Or if you multiply that by 640 you get 2,680 acres.
Let’s look at our population which is about 84,000 people, you can divide that by 3 to establish how many units we would need which comes to 28,000 units. Now lets say these are all SFU and they use an average of .2 acres, then you need 5,600 acres of residential land.
A deficit of 2,920 acres. Now lets then look at the total acreage of the City which is 11.96 time 640 which comes to 7,655 acres. You see the problem here? The REALITY is that the city doesn’t have the land possible to avoid apartments or multifamily units.
Now you can argue that we should just let the excess people move out to only support the market, that would be an eviction of 2,920 acres times 4 time 3 or 35,051 people.
Is that rational?
In response to Seriously you said:
“I plan to vote for only two candidates for city council. My choice does not include any of this "recommended" group.”
Your choice, and I respect and appreciate it.
In response to to Goldstein you said:
“You agree with me? and then you say my comment is unfounded? How does that make sense? Give it a rest, Goldstein... you and your troop of fakes aren't even amusing anymore, you are just a sad pack of people frantic for recognition.”
First WHO are you, your posting name above was “LOCAL:”, a fictitious and anonymous poster. If you want to call us “fake” then you give us your real name? Your approach to just try to personally insult another group of people does not win you an arguments, like it really hasn’t with Donald Trump, by the way how sick is he? You said:
“You give yourselves over 100 "likes" in an hour? I know you said you have your friends upvote you - but I doubt you have 100 friends all of a sudden. You must have figured out how to manipulate "likes" recently, as your former posts were surprising if you got more than three. I suggest you find a way to be more productive in society.”
Again, your only argument regarding the topic is personal insults, fine, see how far that gets on election day. I am going to wait patiently.